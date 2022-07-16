20220716

Summer blog: Four placement matches ahead at M20 EHF EURO 2022

The Summer Blog on eurohandball.com guides you through all the action at the various Younger Age Category (YAC) and beach handball events taking place this summer.

  • YAC: on Saturday, there are four placement matches at the M20 EHF EURO 2022 in Portugal
  • the M20 EHF Championship 2 2022 in Bulgaria begins with four preliminary round matches
  • on Friday, Portugal and Spain qualified for Sunday's M20 EHF EURO 2022 final
  • all matches are live on EHFTV (geo-blocking restrictions may apply)

12:46

We will return to provide coverage of this evening's placement matches from the M20 EHF EURO 2022 at 16:00 CEST.

Placement matches (all times CEST)

15-16: Montenegro vs Norway (17:00)

13-14: Poland vs Croatia (19:30)

11-12: Iceland vs Italy (17:00)

9-10: Slovenia vs Faroe Islands (19:30)

12:28

Is it too early to start looking ahead to the big final on Sunday? Probably not! All the important details about Portugal vs Spain are available in our preview of the M20 EHF EURO 2022 final.

11:40

With Spain's win against Serbia and Portugal's dramatic victory over Sweden in the M20 EHF EURO 2022 semi-finals, you might have missed the two 9-12 cross matches that were played on Friday evening.

Adrian Costeiu's full breakdown of the action from Friday's cross matches can be found below.

11:20

Good morning and welcome to the summer blog for Saturday. The M20 EHF EURO 2022 in Portugal continues with four placement matches this afternoon, but we also have the first four matches from the preliminary round of the second M20 EHF Championship in Varna, Bulgaria.

Saturday's M20 EHF Championship 2 2022 schedule (all times CEST)

Israel vs Luxembourg (12:00)
Greece vs Great Britain (14:00)
North Macedonia vs Ukraine (17:00)
Romania vs Kosovo (19:00)

