Iceland and Serbia claim early advantage in qualification race

Hosts Serbia got off to a flying start in the ‘in-between competition’ which will decide the one remaining place at the W17 and W19 EHF EURO 2023, defeating Slovakia 30:20

Iceland also enjoyed a winning start to the four-team tournament in Belgrade, beating Slovenia 24:21.

Iceland and Slovenia were engaged in a tight battle with the scores locked at 9:9 at half-time

Lilja Agustsdottir’s eight goals inspired Iceland as they pulled away in the second half to claim a three-goal win

Serbia never really seemed under pressure as they slowly but surely built a six-goal lead by the break against Slovakia

When joint-top scorer Natasa Cetkovic made it 21:12 in the 37th minute, the game was over as a contest

The U17 teams continue their qualification contest on Tuesday with Iceland vs Slovakia and Serbia vs Slovenia.

This will be followed by a rest day, before the final matches on Thursday to determine who will book that place at both final tournaments in 2023. All games are streamed live on EHFTV.