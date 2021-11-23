Naisa Nis await Faroese challenge in Last 16

Tuesday morning saw the pairing of teams for the Last 16 of the European Cup Women 2021/22, with the draw taking place at the EHF headquarters in Vienna.

Having seen off a Dutch side in the previous round, defending champions Costa del Sol Malaga have been drawn against another, in the form of Juro UniRek VZV, who overcame WHC Vardar last week.

There will be no Spanish derby in the Last 16 as the other two sides Bm Elche and Rocasa Gran Canaria, will face Maccabi Arazim Ramat gan and Izmir BSB SK respectively.

Faroe Islands' H71 are emerging as one of the big revelations in this season's competition, comfortably winning their round 3 tie against SPONO Eagles. Their reward is a clash with 2007 Challenge Cup winners ZRK Naisa Nis from Serbia.

EHF European Cup Women Last 16

HC DAC Dunajska Streda (SVK) vs Kristianstad Handboll (SWE)

Izmir BSB SK (TUR) vs Rocasa Gran Canaria (ESP)

Juro UniRek VZV (NED) vs Costa del Sol Malaga (ESP)

Maccabi Arazim Ramat gan (ISR) vs Visitelche.com Bm Elche (ESP)

Cabooter HandbaL Venlo (NED) vs ZRK Bekament Bukovicka Banja (SRB)

ZRK Naisa Nis (SRB) vs H71 (FAR)

Sokol Pisek (CZE) vs IBV Vestmannaeyar (ISL)

SSV Brixen Südtirol (ITA) vs HC Galychanka Lviv (UKR)

The first leg is scheduled for 8/9 January and the second leg will follow one week later.