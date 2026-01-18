Iceland on a roll in front of frenetic fans

“Iceland, Iceland” chants nearly three hours before the match were audible throughout Kristianstad Arena, as fans from the Nordic island took over the fan zone. However, they did not use all their energy there; rather, they stepped up to support their team during the match.

Everyone in the arena could feel the impact of the support at the start of the second half. After a suspension against their captain Ómar Ingi Magnússon, at 34 minutes, Iceland’s supporters turned up the volume, resulting in two Polish turnovers and two consecutive goals by Haukur Þrastarson and Orri Freyr Þorkelsson, extending their lead to six goals.

Poland head coach Jota Gonzalez tried to calm his team down by taking a timeout. Yet that did not go to plan. Iceland were able to force a couple more turnovers and extend their lead to 21:13 after 39 minutes, deciding the match in this period.