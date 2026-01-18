Iceland hit another EHF EURO milestone as they beat Poland
Kristianstad is blue, as Icelandic supporters have taken over the arena in southern Sweden. Their team delivered another impressive performance for their frenetic fans, beating Poland by 31:23 in their second match of the Men's EHF EURO 2026.
After early scoring struggles, head coach Snorri Steinn Guðjónsson's team took advantage of nearly every Polish turnover, which piled up in the second half. It is Iceland’s fourth consecutive win at an EHF EURO, setting a new record for the Nordic nation.
They have good players and they know how to play in defence, that's why they scored many easy goal to empty net. We can't compete against teams like that when you're making turnovers.
It was a tough match. We won quite big in the end, but tough start of the game. Like we expected against Poland. With lot of physical and strong players. but, after few minutes we got it going, in defence especially. We are missing too many chances and technical faults also in first half, and then we had a great start to the second half and almost won the game there.