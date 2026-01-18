Iceland hit another EHF EURO milestone as they beat Poland

EHF / Tim Dettmar
18 January 2026, 19:40

Kristianstad is blue, as Icelandic supporters have taken over the arena in southern Sweden. Their team delivered another impressive performance for their frenetic fans, beating Poland by 31:23 in their second match of the Men's EHF EURO 2026.

After early scoring struggles, head coach Snorri Steinn Guðjónsson's team took advantage of nearly every Polish turnover, which piled up in the second half. It is Iceland’s fourth consecutive win at an EHF EURO, setting a new record for the Nordic nation.

GROUP F

Poland vs Iceland 23:31 (10:13)

H2H: 6-0-12
Top scorers: Michał Olejniczak 5/8 (Poland); Orri Freyr Þorkelsson 6/7 (Iceland)
Goalkeeper saves: Miłosz Wałach 10/36, Jakub Skrzyniarz 3/6 (both Poland); Viktor Hallgrímsson 7/25, Björgvin Páll Gústavsson 1/5 (both Iceland)
POTM presented by Grundfos: Ómar Ingi Magnússon

  • turnovers on both sides dictated the first 10 minutes of the match; Iceland also struggled to convert their chances, scoring on only 50 per cent of their shots during this period
  • Poland were not able to profit, as they went scoreless for seven minutes; Michał Daszek ended this scoring drought to keep the match close after 16 minutes (6:7)
  • Marek Marciniak tied the match at 8:8 after 20 minutes with a spectacular score, collecting a fast break pass from goalkeeper Miłosz Wałach centimetres before the Icelandic zone to spin it past Viktor Hallgrímsson
  • consecutive goals by Haukur Þrastarson handed Iceland their first three-goal lead of the match, five minutes before half-time (8:11)
  • the opening minutes of the second half were decisive; Iceland went on an 8:3-run to extend their lead to 21:13 after 38 minutes, despite being a man down for two minutes of this period
  • Haukur Þrastarson announced himself at this EHF EURO 2026, scoring five from six and collecting valuable playing time, after being on court for only six minutes in the opener against Italy

Iceland on a roll in front of frenetic fans

“Iceland, Iceland” chants nearly three hours before the match were audible throughout Kristianstad Arena, as fans from the Nordic island took over the fan zone. However, they did not use all their energy there; rather, they stepped up to support their team during the match.

Everyone in the arena could feel the impact of the support at the start of the second half. After a suspension against their captain Ómar Ingi Magnússon, at 34 minutes, Iceland’s supporters turned up the volume, resulting in two Polish turnovers and two consecutive goals by Haukur Þrastarson and Orri Freyr Þorkelsson, extending their lead to six goals.

Poland head coach Jota Gonzalez tried to calm his team down by taking a timeout. Yet that did not go to plan. Iceland were able to force a couple more turnovers and extend their lead to 21:13 after 39 minutes, deciding the match in this period.

Euro26 Poland Vs Iceland SENA6338 DS
They have good players and they know how to play in defence, that's why they scored many easy goal to empty net. We can't compete against teams like that when you're making turnovers.
Arkadiusz Moryto
Right wing, Poland
Euro26 Poland Vs Iceland SENA3880 DS
It was a tough match. We won quite big in the end, but tough start of the game. Like we expected against Poland. With lot of physical and strong players. but, after few minutes we got it going, in defence especially. We are missing too many chances and technical faults also in first half, and then we had a great start to the second half and almost won the game there.
Snorri Steinn Guðjónsson
Head coach, Iceland
Euro26 Poland Vs Iceland SENA3547 DS
Damir Sencar/kolektiff
Euro26 Poland Vs Iceland SENA3807 DS
Damir Sencar/kolektiff
Euro26 Poland Vs Iceland SENN8842 DS
Damir Sencar/kolektiff
Euro26 Poland Vs Iceland SENA4674 DS
Damir Sencar/kolektiff
Euro26 Poland Vs Iceland SENA5518 DS
Damir Sencar/kolektiff
Euro26 Poland Vs Iceland SENA5375 DS
Damir Sencar/kolektiff
Euro26 Poland Vs Iceland SENA5411 DS
Damir Sencar/kolektiff

Photos © kolektiff images

