Faroe Islands take emphatic first EHF EURO win
The Faroe Islands took an historic step on Sunday when they opened round 2 for Men’s EHF EURO 2026 group D with a 37:24 victory over Montenegro. It was the side’s first win ever at the EHF EURO or any major tournament, following their debut at the Men’s EHF EURO in 2024.
With the win, the Faroe Islands added two points to their tally, which now stands at three after they played a thrilling round 1 draw against Switzerland.
The most disappointing thing is that we did not fight until the end. That’s what makes me really sad, because we had maybe the chance to come back within four or five goals. In the first half, I think we played good sometimes, but nobody wanted to take responsibilities. That was the main problem.
The key was our defence. We were well prepared. We knew what they were going to come with and we stood together as the team we are. And it’s just amazing playing handball with all my friends and to win a game at the championship — that’s nice.