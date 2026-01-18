Faroe Islands take emphatic first EHF EURO win

Faroe Islands take emphatic first EHF EURO win

C4 9374
EHF / Courtney Gahan
18 January 2026, 19:45

The Faroe Islands took an historic step on Sunday when they opened round 2 for Men’s EHF EURO 2026 group D with a 37:24 victory over Montenegro. It was the side’s first win ever at the EHF EURO or any major tournament, following their debut at the Men’s EHF EURO in 2024.

With the win, the Faroe Islands added two points to their tally, which now stands at three after they played a thrilling round 1 draw against Switzerland.

GROUP D

Montenegro vs Faroe Islands 24:37 (12:19)

H2H: 1-1-1
Top scorers: Luka Radović 3/3, Vuko Borozan 3/6, Radojica Čepić 3/6, Miodrag Ćorsović 3/6 (all Montenegro); Óli Mittún 10/10 (Faroe Islands)
Goalkeeper saves: Haris Suljević 4/32, Mile Mijušković 4/13 (both Montenegro), Pauli Jacobsen 16/36, Tórður Guttesen 0/1 (both Faroe Islands)
POTM presented by Grundfos: Pauli Jacobsen (Faroe Islands)

  • ultimately, it was a commanding victory for the Faroe Islands, who hit a 10-goal advantage 11 minutes into the second half, 24:14, and cruised to a clear result
  • initially, it looked as though the Faroe Islands would have trouble beating Montenegro’s defence, which did a solid job pressuring the back court — but that created more chances for the wings and Hákun av Teigum in particular stepped up with six goals in the first half
  • the use of seven-against-six also worked well for the Faroe Islands; although some long-range goals were scored by Montenegro, goalkeeper Pauli Jacobsen made up for those with a 44 per cent save rate
  • the score was last level in the seventh minute, 4:4, before a 4:1 run from the Faroe Islands saw them grab the upper hand, 8:5, and the distance only grew from there
  • once the Faroe Islands led by 10, the outcome was all but clear, and Montenegro could not find a way to come back; with Teigum and Óli Mittún driving, the Nordic side maintained the distance comfortably

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

A few short years — a lot of history making

It was a night for the history books in April 2023 when the Faroe Islands qualified for the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 — their first major championship ever. At the final tournament, they secured a milestone first point with a draw against Norway, before bowing out at the end of the preliminary round. Although they missed a place at the 2025 World Championship, on the path to the EHF EURO 2026, the Faroe Islands showed just how fast they are developing. In the Qualifiers, they topped their group and lost only one of the six matches.

On Sunday night, the Faroe Islands celebrated a new milestone as they took their first win at a major tournament. And now they eye the next historic step: progression to the EHF EURO main round.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Euro26 Montenegro Vs Faroe Islands FV2 5391 FV
The most disappointing thing is that we did not fight until the end. That’s what makes me really sad, because we had maybe the chance to come back within four or five goals. In the first half, I think we played good sometimes, but nobody wanted to take responsibilities. That was the main problem.
Branko Vujović
Right back, Montenegro
Euro26 Montenegro Vs Faroe Islands MAL6554 AM
The key was our defence. We were well prepared. We knew what they were going to come with and we stood together as the team we are. And it’s just amazing playing handball with all my friends and to win a game at the championship — that’s nice.
Teis Horn
Line player, Faroe Islands
Euro26 Montenegro Vs Faroe Islands MAL4615 AM
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff
Euro26 Montenegro Vs Faroe Islands L7A4583 AM
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff
Euro26 Montenegro Vs Faroe Islands FLP 3564 FV
Filip Viranovski/kolektiff
Euro26 Montenegro Vs Faroe Islands MAL4698 AM
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff
Euro26 Montenegro Vs Faroe Islands L7A3938 AM
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff
Euro26 Montenegro Vs Faroe Islands MAL5585 AM
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff
Euro26 Montenegro Vs Faroe Islands MAL5287 AM
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff
Euro26 Montenegro Vs Faroe Islands MAL5166 AM
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff
Euro26 Montenegro Vs Faroe Islands MAL5378 AM
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff
Euro26 Montenegro Vs Faroe Islands FV2 5507 FV
Filip Viranovski/kolektiff

Photos © kolektiff images

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Euro26 Poland Vs Iceland SENA4795 DS
Previous Article Iceland hit another EHF EURO milestone as they beat Poland
Euro26 North Macedonia Vs Portugal ER10383 JE
Next Article Portugal and North Macedonia share the points in Herning

Latest news

More News