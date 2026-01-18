A few short years — a lot of history making

It was a night for the history books in April 2023 when the Faroe Islands qualified for the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 — their first major championship ever. At the final tournament, they secured a milestone first point with a draw against Norway, before bowing out at the end of the preliminary round. Although they missed a place at the 2025 World Championship, on the path to the EHF EURO 2026, the Faroe Islands showed just how fast they are developing. In the Qualifiers, they topped their group and lost only one of the six matches.

On Sunday night, the Faroe Islands celebrated a new milestone as they took their first win at a major tournament. And now they eye the next historic step: progression to the EHF EURO main round.