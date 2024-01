Banged-up Austria fail to replicate good performances

It was a match of fine margins, especially as Iceland had a 6:0 run to end the first half, while Austria had a 8:1 in the start of the second half, cancelling each other out for most of the match. But, more importantly, Iceland had the experience on their side, despite not having Ýmir Gíslason and Gisli Kristjansson in their squad, with the centre back injured in the win against Croatia.

Nevertheless, Austria had visibly tired legs and they paid the price for their bad start, with only a 44 per cent attacking efficiency in the first half. There was no gas left in the tank in the second part, despite mounting a comeback, which proved futile in the end. But Austria, the dark horses of this competition, proved they can take on any opponent and will certainly be back in the next editions with a bang.

Photos © Kolektiff Images