Ikast extend winning streak with a clear win against Rapid

WHC Buducnost BEMAX (MNE) vs IK Sävehof (SWE) 31:30 (17:16)

When two sides are fighting for their first win of the season, you know the match is going to be intense. The home side gained a five-goal lead in the first half and looked determined on the court, but Sävehof stepped it up a gear as Laura Jensen and Olivia Mellegård gave their side a fresh push. It was all level in the 35th minute and the two teams continued to play goal for goal up until the last minutes of the match. However, the whole match was about the goalkeepers. At the start of the match, Armelle Attingré had four saves at 80 per cent save efficiency while Johanna Bundsen was at the same number at 67 per cent. They did not lose concentration throughout the whole match as each made critical saves. However, in the end, the luck was on the Montenegrin side as Ann-Cathrin Giegerich added her four saves to Attingré's 14 plus Ivana Godec's six goals.