Ikast extend winning streak with a clear win against Rapid
SG BBM Bietigheim remained on the same confident path and sealed their third straight win in the EHF Champions League Women. In the battle of the bottom two teams of group A, Buducnost managed to snatch a win in front of their fans after a tough battle with several great goalkeepers saves.
Ikast still do not know defeat. After successfully dealing with current European champions, Vipers Kristiansand and French powerhouse, Metz handball, they added Rapid Bucuresti to the list. In a nail-biting finish, Odense survived a scare to earn a one-goal win against Brest Bretagne Handball.
- SG BBM Bietigheim extended their winning streak by outplaying DVSC Schaeffler for their best-ever start in the top-tier competition
- Karolina Kudlacz-Gloc's goal for a 20:14 lead marked Bietigheim's 1,500th goal in the EHF Champions League Women
- Buducnost remain an unbeatable opponent for Sävehof as they celebrated their seventh win against the Swedish side after a close game in Podgorica
- after beating Rapid Bucuresti 35:27, Ikast are now on a 12-game winning streak in European competitions
- in the 2022/23 season, Rapid welcomed their first defeat in round 6; this season, they already have two after three rounds
- just like in their last head-to-head in January 2023, Odense narrowly won against Brest Bretagne Handball thanks to great performances by Althea Rebecca Reinhardt and Thale Rushfeldt Deila
GROUP A
DVSC Schaeffler (HUN) vs SG BBM Bietigheim (GER) 26:36 (12:17)
Bietigheim's dream start to the season continues as an experienced DVSC Schaeffler were able to keep up with the German side for only ten minutes. Lacking a proper defensive performance, the Hungarian team was trailing by six already midway through the first half. Once again, Xenia Smits was in the spotlight for the winning side with an outstanding performance, netting eight times out of nine attempts. Veronika Mala and Karolina Kudlacz-Gloc also provide seven and six goals, respectively for an easy win. Alexandra Töpfner led DVSC Schaeffler with five goals. In five previously played CL seasons, SG BBM Bietigheim have never had three straight wins at the start of the competition. After the initial win against IK Sävehof, DVSC will have to work hard if they want to progress further.
Reality came face to face with us as we felt first hand what it was like to play against the world elite. Physically, we just couldn’t compete with them, however, with more accurate play, this could have been a close match. The number of goals we scored is okay, but the 36 goals conceded is a lot. We see where we need to improve.
WHC Buducnost BEMAX (MNE) vs IK Sävehof (SWE) 31:30 (17:16)
When two sides are fighting for their first win of the season, you know the match is going to be intense. The home side gained a five-goal lead in the first half and looked determined on the court, but Sävehof stepped it up a gear as Laura Jensen and Olivia Mellegård gave their side a fresh push. It was all level in the 35th minute and the two teams continued to play goal for goal up until the last minutes of the match. However, the whole match was about the goalkeepers. At the start of the match, Armelle Attingré had four saves at 80 per cent save efficiency while Johanna Bundsen was at the same number at 67 per cent. They did not lose concentration throughout the whole match as each made critical saves. However, in the end, the luck was on the Montenegrin side as Ann-Cathrin Giegerich added her four saves to Attingré's 14 plus Ivana Godec's six goals.
In the first half, we 14 missed opportunities, but we were at a high level in defense. Savehof attacked well, even though it is a young team. A difficult game for us, but the most important thing was the two points won.
Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA) vs Odense Håndbold (DEN) 25:26 (11:13)
After losing to CSM Bucuresti at the start of the season, Odense are now on a two-game winning streak after an exciting game in France. The well-balanced match was close from the first minute to the nail-biting finish. Althea Rebecca Reinhardt and Julie Foggea were impressive in goal not allowing either side to pull away. Thale Rushfeldt Deila, who had eight goals in the match, scored with three minutes remaining to give Odense a two goal lead. Brest made a run for it and when Djurdjina Jaukovic scored to make it 25:26 with less than two minutes on the clock, the atmosphere erupted. A defensive block gave Brest a chance to grab an equalizer, but Jaukovic was not able to make a miracle goal on the free throw, forcing Brest to accept the narrow defeat.
GROUP B
CS Rapid Bucuresti (ROU) vs Ikast Håndbold (DEN) 27:35 (11:20)
Ikast secured a third win in a row after a strong first-half performance. The Romanian side tried everything to stop Ikast, even giving all three goalkeepers a try to make a difference in the first 30 minutes. Their offence aslo struggled with only Sorina Maria Grozav being effective, finishing the first half with five goals out of five attempts. The second half, boosted by Ivana Kapitanovic's saves saw a completely different Rapid. The home side narrowed the gap to five but Ingvild Bakkerud's series of goals restored the Danish lead and decided the game. Even 25 years since their last encounter, Rapid still can't win against the Danish side.
Congrats for Ikas and especialy in the first half,
they were great. For us, the second half was about trying our best, but
we couldnt manage to keep up with them. We have to start our games
better, to get more concentrated and we must wake up once again tomorrow
and continue our work."