VfL Oldenburg secure spot in next qualification round

⚫️⚪️ Hypo Niederösterreich never qualified for the #ehfel in its new format... so far 🚀 pic.twitter.com/w5BSjizYTM — EHF European League (@ehfel_official) September 24, 2023

Hypo Niederösterreich (AUT) vs Önnereds HK (SWE) 29:27 (16:13)

Önnereds HK return to European competition after 15 years did not end with a positive outcome. Hypo Niederösterreich sealed a win in the closing moments of the game backed by the support of their fans. Apart from a 2:1 lead at the start, Önnereds were trailing all the way until the 40th minute of the match as Andrea Pavković and Patricia Kovacs were netting with ease for the home side. However, the tide shifted with Line Rusten's appearance and the Swedish side took their second lead in the game (25:24). It was all or nothing as both sides strengthened their defences and brought the game to an exciting finish. Both sides had a chance for a win, as both Jenny Sandgren and Petra Blažek stopped a few shots, but Claudia Wess secured a celebration in BSFZ Südstadt as she brought her tally to seven.

Valur (ISL) vs HC Dunarea Braila (ROU) 29:30 (12:15)

It was a good start for Dunarea Braila's new head coach, Jan Leslie, who took over the team only four days prior to the game in Iceland even though the Braila did not take an easy win. Duanrea Braila took a three-goal lead at half-time thanks to Elena Serban's seven saves at 37 per cent save efficiency, but in the second half Valur's back-court line made the Romanian side sweat as they narrowed the gap with each passing minute. When Thea Imani Sturludottir scored to make it 26:26, the hunt was on. In a goal-for-goal game the last one came from Jelena Živković who sealed Braila's win with her fifth as yet another Sturludottir's attempt did not find its way to the net.