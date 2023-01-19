Important clashes await in round 3 

group B leaders Ikast clash with second-placed Mosonmagyarovar, who have two points

Ikast will be looking to maintain their unbeaten run from two first rounds of the group phase where they beat Nantes and Fana with huge margins of +10 and +11 goals

Mosonmagyarovar right back Barbora Lancz has scored 16 group phase goals, putting her joint third in the standings;

Ingvild Bakkerud is the top scorer for the Danish club with 13 goals so far