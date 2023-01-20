Smits: We still live our dream of making it to Budapest

Next Sunday (14:00 CET, live on EHFTV) Smits and Bietigheim have their second consecutive MOTW ahead - this time they face top side CSM Bucuresti, and the Romanians can already clinch an automatic quarter-final berth by winning in Germany.

“A draw like in the first duel against this world class selection would be good, to be honest, we are aiming to win this match to remain in the race for the Last 16," says Smits.

Together with three more Bietigheim players, she was part of the German team which beat Romania (including several CSM players) at the EHF EURO 2022. A good omen?

“No,” says Smits. “You cannot compare clubs and national teams. For example, CSM count on French star Grade Zaadi, and she can turn a match around on her own.” Zaadi was Smits’ teammate at Metz.

“We have respect for CSM, but we are not afraid of them, as our squad is almost fully back again,” she adds. Only Dutch world champion Dannick Snelder and German international Antje Döll are still ruled out by long-term injuries, though the others are back on track.

Despite the series of defeats, Smits still lives her dream of returning to Budapest - now with Bietigheim.

“Of course, we can still dream, but the situation has changed compared to October, it has not become easier for us. But as long as there is a chance to make it to the EHF FINAL4 as the first German team ever, we are eager to grab it,” says Smits, who did not only win the European League last season with Bietigheim, but also was awarded MVP of the EHF Finals 2022 in Viborg.

An additional motivation for the German champions and cup winners is to say farewell in a special way to their outgoing coach Markus Gaugisch, who will only focus on the German women’s national team after this season.

“A trip to Budapest would be a perfect gift for Markus - but in general, it is not only about him, but the whole team,” Smits notes.

Bietigheim have already found a successor for Gaugisch - a former CSM coach, the Dane Jakob Vestergaard, who steered Viborg HK to the Champions League trophies in 2009 and 2010 and the same club into the 2022 European League final against Bietigheim on home court.

“As many contracts of players expire after this season, the signing of Jakob Vestergaard is a clear signal from the club to the team," Smits thinks.

Before and after facing CSM in the MOTW, Xenia Smits is crossing her fingers for two teams at the current Men’s World Championship in Poland and Sweden - Germany, and her motherland Belgium.

“I have been to the same school with some of the national team players - and as Belgium have their debut on the international stage, I really hope that they continue successfully after winning their first ever World Championship match against Morocco," she concludes.