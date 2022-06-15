Influencers to experience the EHF FINAL4 thrill

Joanna Jozwik from Poland, France's Melody Donchet, Diyar Acar of Germany and Spain's Damian Quintero will live the on-site experience to the fullest – and, of course, keep their hundreds of thousands of followers up to date.

Watching THW Kiel, Lomza Vive Kielce, Telecom Veszprém HC and Barça battle it out for the EHF Champions League 2021/22 is an experience all four influencers cannot wait to be a part of.

Melody Donchet is the queen of freestyle, having won almost every possible prize in this sport. She’s a professional football freestyler and six-time World champion. After attending the EHF FINAL4 Women in Budapest, Melody will also come to Cologne to steal some hearts. More than that, the spectators will have the chance to see some of her tricks live, in the arena or the Fan Village.

Damián Quintero is the current No.1 ranked Karate athlete in the world. Having won a silver medal in Katas at Tokyo 2020, he is also a six-time European Champion, gold and silver medallist at the World Championships amongst many other achievements. He is also involved in other sports, having attended events such as the Men’s EHF EURO 2022 and collaborated with other top-level sports institutions.

Una experiencia única vivir desde dentro el @EHFEURO. Gracias a la EHF y a @dazngroup por hacerlo posible.

Aquí un fanático más del Balonmano 🤾‍♂️

¡Espero volver a veros pronto! 👊#ehfeuro2022 #watchgamesseemore #Handball pic.twitter.com/5spkj3ZOnQ — Damian Quintero (@DamianHQuintero) January 18, 2022

“I’ve experienced the Men’s EHF EURO 2022 in January and the EHF Champions League Quarter-finals in Barcelona, so I’m so excited to come to the EHF FINAL4 in Cologne. Hopefully, Barça will get the win!”

Joanna Jóźwik, a Polish athlete and middle-distance runner reached the Olympic Games in Rio De Janeiro in 2016, taking fifth place in the 800 metre final.

She also won the World Athletics Relays in the 2x2x400 metres and won silver at the 2022 European Indoor Championships in 800 metres.

In Cologne, Joanna will be rooting for the Polish team Lomza Vive Kielce.

"I am extremely happy that I will be the one who will have the opportunity to report live on the EHF FINAL4 straight from Cologne, among my fans.

"There is a spirit of hard work and fight in Polish athletes, and handball is a beautiful sport. So I am convinced that our team will provide us with exceptional emotions.

"In Cologne will be the Polish team Lomża Vive Kielce, which has a beautiful sporting history. I hope that we will return to Poland not only with beautiful memories but above all with victory!"

Diyar Acar started his career as an influencer in 2019, filming fitness content and continuing his career in the area of football, accelerating his growth and creating the community he is known for today. Since 2020 Diyar is now filming content with professional athletes and celebrities, challenging them and his community. His love for sport and motivation makes him an excellent idol for his followers.

"I am really excited to experience handball first-hand, and having the opportunity to do so at the EHF FINAL4 is incredible. I am looking forward to experiencing the community and atmosphere in the arena."

Alongside the influencers present on-site, spectators will also be able to catch handball legend and 2013 EHF Champions League winner Pascal Hens. The European champion of 2004 and world champion of 2007 is a well-known and charismatic personality inside the handball world and beyond.

Throughout the weekend fans can follow Hens on his own social media channels, as well as the Home of Handball channel on Twitch (twitch.tv/homeofhandball), where the former German national player will share his expertise and answer fan questions as a special guest and a co-host.”



After performing at the EHF FINAL4 Women in Budapest, together with Kiki Liscevic, famous Latin American pop star Henry Mendez is coming to Cologne for another dose of handball at the highest level.

The stars and influencers will be busy sharing their content on social media and getting involved in several activities in and around the LANXESS arena.

Handball fans around the globe can follow the experiences of the four influencers on their respective channels and can get in touch or ask questions via their Instagram Stories.