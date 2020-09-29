20200916 Hbcnantes Veszprem Balls 2000
Information on MOL-Pick Szeged vs HC Vardar 1961

The European Handball Federation has decided to postpone the match in the EHF Champions League Men group A between MOL-Pick Szeged and HC Vardar 1961, which was scheduled for Thursday 1 October at 18:45 CEST.

MOL-Pick Szeged have informed the EHF that the complete team is currently in quarantine, imposed by health authorities in Hungary, following several positive Covid-19 tests within the team.

Considering the available information, the EHF has no other option than to reschedule the game for a later date.

The EHF remains in continuous contact with the two clubs and the relevant authorities and will coordinate a new throw-off time and date.

