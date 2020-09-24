Information on the matches in Bucharest and Ljubljana

The European Handball Federation has decided to postpone two matches in the round 3 of the DELO EHF Champions League, which were scheduled to be played on 26 and 27 September.

The match between RK Krim Mercator (SLO) and Team Esbjerg (DEN) was planned for Saturday, 26 September 2020 at 18:00 CEST in Ljubljana, Slovenia.

The team of Krim Mercator is currently in quarantine due to positive Covid-19 cases which appeared in their team during their return travel from last weekend’s away game in Rostov. The complete team is therefore in isolation and not able to perform any sports activity until the middle of next week. There will be tests again for the players, but not even a negative test would avoid the imposed quarantine.

The match between CSM Bucarest (ROU) and Rostov-Don (RUS) was supposed to be played on Sunday, 27 September 2020 at 17:00 CEST in Bucharest, Romania. However, the team of Rostov-Don is currently in quarantine due to positive Covid-19 cases which appeared in their team on the testing procedure at the beginning of the week.

Following all this information it is, unfortunately, not possible to carry out both games in their original playing dates.

The EHF together with the clubs concerned will coordinate possible new playing dates as soon as possible.