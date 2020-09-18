Information on Vipers Kristiansand vs FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria

The European Handball Federation has decided to postpone a match in the DELO EHF Champions League, Vipers Kristiansand vs FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria, which was scheduled to be played at 18:00 hrs CEST on Saturday, 19 September.

Upon arrival in Norway, two players of FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria were tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, resulting in isolation for the two players and in quarantine for the entire team as per the guidelines of Norwegian health authorities.

This made staging the game as scheduled not feasible any longer.

The EHF remains in continuous contact with the two clubs and the relevant authorities and will coordinate a new throw-off time and date.