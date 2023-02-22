Inside Dinamo’s plan to get to the EHF FINAL4

Now, the Romanian champions are trying to secure fourth place in the group. But that objective will be still in play for the final round only if they clinch a win in the Match of the Week against GOG on Thursday (18:45 CET, live on EHFTV).

“We still have a very tough game against Magdeburg in the last round, but this game against GOG will be very intense. I think it will be an exciting one, because both us and them have the same system,” says the 33-year-old Humet.

“We play at a high intensity, we have very fast transitions and try to score many goals. They are the favourites in this game, because they had better results than us in the last games, yet I think it will be close,” he adds.

“Hopefully, with the help of our immense fans, who have been near us throughout the whole season, we will have a chance to win and put some pressure on them in the standings. It would be nice to finish in fourth place and play the second leg of the play-offs at home.”

Was it already the best assist of the night from Javier Humet Gaminde? 😳#ehfcl pic.twitter.com/7KIna5T3Aq — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) December 1, 2022



With 11 points taken out of the first 10 matches, Dinamo have already beaten their previous marker of eight points in the last season, underlining their performance and their growth. Ushering in new players, with plenty of experience, has clearly helped, but so did the development under Pascual.

The Spanish coach has been in Bucharest now for nearly two years and has mastered the understanding of a team which has players from 11 different countries and four different continents in the squad. At time-outs and in training sessions, Pascual uses a mix of English, Spanish and Romanian to keep everybody in the loop about the tactics he is using.

But everybody is on the same page at Dinamo, a team which constantly strives to get better, is more and more ambitious and will definitely have a word to say in the future of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League.

Pascual has said time and time again that it is not impossible to qualify for the Truckscout24 EHF FINAL4 in the future. Does Humet agree with this?

“I really hope that they we will be in the FINAL4, with or without me. This club deserves it, the work put in here is amazing. The fans are also excellent, so I think everybody needs to dream big,” concludes the right back.

Photos © Jerzy Stankowski Spojrzenia, Roland Peka