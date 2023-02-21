20:32

We don't have much time to waste as we have six more games coming up starting from 20.45 CET!

Our special focus will be on Europe's north with Valur looking for the win over PAUC Handball at home that would put them through to the knock-out stage. In case that happens, Valur will join Flensburg and Ystads in the EHF European League Last 16 stage, coming from group B.

In Denmark, Aguas Santas will play play Skanderborg in a match that they can't afford to lose in case they want to advance through to the Last 16 stage. In case Portuguese team loses in Skanderborg, Bidasoa will despite of the loss against Motor secure a Last 16 spot.

20:28

Kristian Pilipovic delivered one of his best performances of the season for Kadetten Schaffhausen shining with incredible 18 saves including the seven-meter stop with ten seconds left on the clock which would have levelled the game.

Ihor Turchenko was unbelievable with an absolute shooting clinic exploding for 13 goals on only 16 attempts in Motor's win over Bidasoa. Benjamin Buric, on the other hand finished the match with 16 saves for Flensburg while Mads Mensah Larsen netted nine goals.

Rangel Luan Da Rosa joined in on the parade of incredible goalkeeping performances shining with 16 saves in Granollers' win over Skjern. Francisco Costa scored nine for Sporting versus Balatonfüredi, and Marin Sego grabbed 13 saves in Göppingen's road win over Tatran.

20:23

Tatran's home loss against German Göppingen means that Benfica is through to the knock-out stage despite the loss to Kadetten in case Fejer B.A.L-Veszprem fail to take a point away from home against Montpellier.

Bidasoa will, on the other hand, due to the loss against Motor, have to wait for the game between Aguas Santas and Skanderborg in Denmark later on today. In case Portuguese team loses in Denmark, Bidasoa will secure the EHF European Last 16 tickets.

Finally, Flensburg's home win over Ystads means that the German team has managed to clinch the group B top spot with only one group stage round left to go.

20:20

20:11

The deal is sealed in Flensburg where the home team has 27:21 lead with only four minutes left until the final buzzer. In Portugal however, Benfica has only a one-goal lead going into the final four minutes of the game (25:24).

20:02

Flying in for Kadetten Schaffhausen it's Marvin Lier. Now that's how you attack the goal in the transition.

20:00

Mads Mensah Larsen and Emil Jakobsen have managed to take over in the second half, backed up by another strong performance from Benjamin Buric between posts as Flensburg leads 24:20 going into the final ten minutes of the game in a derby match of the EHF European League group B versus Ystads.

19:57

Kristian Pilipovic leads Kadetten from between the posts with 15 saves while Odinn Thor Rikhardsson has five goals already as the Swiss team leads Benfica 19:20 away from home.

In Düsseldorf, the result is 26:26. Dmytro Horiha leads Motor with six, while Inaki Cavero Echepare has three more for Bidasoa.

19:49

Matches in Flensburg (18:18), Lisbon (17:17), and Düsseldorf (22:22) are all levelled at the moment which means we have some narrow, thriller endings coming up.

19:40

Quick-fire double completes Benfica's comeback only two minutes into the second half. The result is 13:13. Bidasoa, on the other hand, opens the gap to two (17:19) starting the second half in the best possible way.

In Flensburg, it is currently +2 (13:15) for Ystads.

19:30

On other courts, we have a 15:15 draw in Spain between Granollers and Skjern, Sporting leads 16:13 in Hungary against Balatonfüredi and German Göppingen is 12:10 up in Slovakia against Tatran.

Speaking about these matches, we have to mention this great in-flight catch and shoot from Granollers' own Faruk Yusuf.

Don't let them know your next move 🤫



19:27

With the first half already behind us, things are not looking ideal neither for Benfica not for Bidasoa - two teams that have a chance to book the EHF European League Last 16 tickets in this round. Kristian Pilipovic is killing Benfica's hopes with amazing 12 saves in the first half only. Dmytro Tiutiunyk is, on the other hand, leading Motor with five goals from just as much attempts, while Inaki Cavero Echepare netted just as much for the guests.

In Flensburg, guests have managed to snap Flensburg goal-scoring series tightening up the defense and slowing home-team's offensive transition down once again overtaking the lead. Andersson, Stankiewicz and Svensson netted three each for the Swedish team so far while Mads Mensah Larsen leads the hosts with five.

19:25

19:16

What a day for the goalkeepers so far. Marcos Colodeti enters the game in the best possible way.

What's better than two saves? 💥THREE💥 saves



19:12

Situation currently appears to be far from ideal for Benfica which is, at the moment, four goals down (7:11) at home against Kadetten Schaffhausen. Odinn Thor Rikhardsson is once again shining for the Swiss team scoring three goals already while incredible Kristian Pilipovic has 11 saves stopping just over 60% of shots heading his way so far! Just wow!

19:07

Two in a row for Emil Jakobsen as Flensburg not only complete the comeback but take the two-goal lead (9:7) going into the final third of the first half.

Dmytro Tiutiunnyk and Ihor Turchenko are, on the other side, leading Motor's attack against Bidasoa as the host take 12:10 lead. Gennadii Komok has six saves already.

19:01

Benfica needs a win in this one in order to qualify for the knock-out stage, but early on Kadetten's Kristian Pilipovic denies a great goal-scoring opportunity.

18:59

A 3:0 scoring series from Flensburg cuts Ystads' lead to only one goal (5:6) with three minutes to go until the middle of the first half. Mads Mensah Larsen and Magnus Abelvik Rod playing the key roles in the comeback along with Benjamin Buric between posts.

In Lisbon, Kadetten Schaffhausen leads 3:4, and in Düsseldorf it is 9:9 already.

18:53

Tremendous start continues for guests in Flensburg as they widen the gap to 2:6 on wings of an unstoppable attacking performance from Kim Andersson and Ebbe Stankiewicz so far.

On other courts, Granollers leads Skjern 6:4, Balatonfüredi are levelled with Sporting (3:3), and Tatran is levelled with Göppingen (2:2).

18:48

Only three minutes into the encounter, guests from Sweden are already 1:4 up in Flensburg. Germany.

In Lisbon it is 1:1, and in Düsseldorf it's 2:2 between Motor and Bidasoa.

18:35

With exactly ten minutes left until the opening buzzer, the Flens Arena is slowly filling up for the EHF European League derby of the group B.

18:32

How about the final glance at all the fixtures scheduled for today with just over 10 minutes left to go until the beginning of the first games of the day.

🟠 Fixtures | Round 9 | #ehfel 🔥



5️⃣ tickets for the Last 16 still to be grabbed 🎟🚀



18:26

In Flensburg, hosts will be aiming for the win over Ystads which would not only help them secure the group top spot, but also take revenge for the road loss (30:26) back in the end of November in Sweden.

18:16

With just a little less than 30 minutes left until the opening whistle for our first six matches of the day, let's take some time to see what the coaches of Benfica and Bidasoa had to say prior to the games in which their teams have a chance to secure the knock-out stage tickets.