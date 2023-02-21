SUMMARY: Flensburg clinches the top spot; Valur, Bidasoa and Benfica secure L16
The penultimate round of group phase action in the European League Men is now behind us.
- despite the loss to Kadetten, Benfica has secured the EHF European League Last 16 ticket
- similar thing happened to Bidasoa which has, despite the loss to Motor, managed to secure the L16 ticket with one group stage round left ahead
- home win over PAUC Handball helped Icelandic Valur book a L16 spot for themselves
- win in a group B derby match against Ystads helped Flensburg clinch the group stage top spot
- L16 matchups: Benfica is going to face Flensburg, Granollers will play Skanderborg and Skjern will meet Füchse.
- only two more EHF European League Last 16 tickets up for grabs in the final group stage round scheduled for Tuesday, 28 February 2023
TUESDAY, 21 FEBRUARY 2023
23:40
That's all for today! In the final group stage round that is ahead of us, we'll find out the names of the final two teams that will make it to the EHF European League Last 16. It is going to be between FTC/Aix and and Eurofarm Pelister/Motor with Eurofarm and Motor actually playing against each other in Bitola which makes it all even more interesting.
Now that the race for the L16 tickets is more-less over, clubs are focusing on grabbing the best possible positions in their respective groups going into the knock-out stage, and as the situation is still quite open when it comes to that, at the moment we only know three Last 16 matchups:
That all means we've got so much more ahead of us, so see you all in just a week for the final group stage round of the EHF European League Men. Until then, feel free to follow our previews and other articles to stay up to date and get ready for what awaits us.
23:33
As we are slowly bringing our live blog coverage to an end, we're bringing you all the results from the EHF European League Men round 9, as well as detailed reviews containing all the facts, figures and other data you need to know going forward!
RESULTS: Round 9 is over, and we were entertained with outstanding goals and #ehfel action.
Congratulations to Benfica and Valur for booking a L16 ticket!
Congratulations to @modalidadesslb and @valurhandbolti for booking a L16 ticket!👏 pic.twitter.com/KXoNFWFU9K
23:20
In group A, Montpellier and Göppingen will in the last group stage round fight for the top spot. In their premier encounter of the season, the French team managed to reach a 35:27 home win. Kadetten Schaffhausen will finish third and Benfica will advance from the fourth spot.
Flensburg has managed to clinch the top spot in group B. Ystads will, in the last group stage round play Valur, FTC will face off against Flensburg and Aix will play Benidorm. Valur can still overtake Ystads, FTC can still overtake Valur's spot and Aix has a chance to move on in case they manage to secure a big win over Benidorm and improve their overall goal difference enough that it ends up being better than FTC's as the two teams are levelled when it comes to their two direct encounters. We're definitely poised for a thriller ending to an incredibly narrow and interesting group stage!
23:15
Let's have a look at the situation in each of the groups with only a single group stage round left ahead of us!
In group C, Nexe and Sporting will in a week in Portugal face-off for the top spot in the group. Granollers will finish third and Skjern will advance through to the knock-out stage from the fourth spot. Alpla Hard and Balatonfüredi will finish their EHF European League season in the group.
Füchse Berlin has already managed to secure the top spot in group D, and Skanderborg will advance from the second place. Bidasoa has managed to secure a spot in the Last 16 phase but we'll have to wait for the final round to get the full picture with Motor playing Eurofarm Pelister in Bitola, in a match which will decide the fourth team that will advance through to the next phase from the group D. In case either Motor or Eurofarm end up having the same amount of points as Bidasoa in the end, the Spanish team will finish third in group D.
23:05
Exciting final six games of the day are now behind us, which means it is time for us to have a look at some of the best photos from Spain, Germany, France, Croatia, Denmark and Iceland.
22:55
In group C, the deal is already sealed when it comes to which teams will advance through to the next stage - it is going to be Sporting, Nexe, Granollers and Skjern.
Finally, in group D, we've seen Bidasoa join Füchse Berlin and Skanderborg which means only one ticket is up for grabs and it is going to go either to Eurofarm Pelister or Motor.
22:50
After Montpellier, Göppingen and Kadetten Schaffhausen did it earlier, Benfica has today managed to become the fourth team to book a spot in the Last 16 phase coming from group A.
In group B, Valur has managed to join Ystads and Flensburg in the knock-out stage which means there is one more L16 ticket up for grabs in group B. In the last group stage round we'll find out whether it is going to be FTC or Aix.
22:45
In a win over Benidorm, Bence Nagy led FTC scoring eight goals while Adam Borbely added 12 saves. In a comfortable win over Eurofarm, Füchse's roster was quite balanced when it comes t scoring. Mathias Gidsel finished the match with six goals and Milos Vujovic added five.
After last week's loss in Slovakia, Montpellier has managed to get back onto the winning tracks defeating Fejer B.A.L-Veszprem at home as Lucas Pellas led them with 11 goals. In a seven-goal win over Nexe, Luca Raschle and Karolis Antanavicius led Alpla Hard scoring five goals each. Finally, in a win which sealed Aguas Santas' fate, Jonatan Ingemann Mollerup led Skanderborg scoring 10 goals, while Kristoffer Lund Laursen grabbed 10 saves.
22:32
With Aguas Santas' loss in Skanderborg, Bidasoa has managed to book a place in the EHF European League Last 16 stage despite the loss against Motor earlier today. Same thing happened to Benfica which lost to Kadetten today but goes through as Fejer B.A.L-Veszprem lost to Montpellier and can no longer overtake them in the standings.
22:30
Home win over PAUC Handball helped Icelandic Valur secure the EHF European League Last 16 spot. In a comfortable win over PAUC, Bjorgvin Pal Gustavsson exploded for 20 saves while Stiven Valencia added eight goals.
22:15
VALUR - PAUC HANDBALL 40:31
TM BENIDORM - FTC 23:27
SKANDERBORG-AARHUS - AGUAS SANTAS MILANEZA 33:26
FÜCHSE BERLIN - HC EUROFARM PELISTER 34:25
MONTPELLIER - FEJER B.A.L-VESZPREM 34:30
RK NEXE - ALPLA HARD 22:28
22:02
Another great goal tonight for Lucas Pellas. With a bit over five minutes left on the clock, Montpellier leads 31:25 against Fejer B.A.L-Veszprem.
Marvelous spin shot by Lucas Pellas for Montpellier!
How would you rate this goal: __ / 10
How would you rate this goal: __ / 10 🤔#ehfel pic.twitter.com/K7QHRcBtDm
21:53
FTC has once again managed to widen the gap. Hungarians are now leading 21:15 in Spain. Valur is slowly widening the gap against PAUC leading 25:21 with a little over 15 minutes left to go. Valencia and goalkeeper Gustavsson are pushing them through to the Last 16.
Füchse an Montpellier are comfortably in front, and Nexe has managed to close the gap against Alpla Hard. The current score is 19:19.
21:44
Five minutes into the second, Benidorm cuts the gap to three goals (13:16), and Skanderborg widens it additionally (19:12).
21:37
Diego Da Silva Borges finds the way with this one.
🎯 Accuracy: 100 %— EHF European League (@ehfel_official) February 21, 2023
Diego Silva da Borges scored straight through the goalkeeper's legs. 👏#ehfel @pauchandball pic.twitter.com/wvGsPu2IOk
21:30
Stiven Valencia is leading Valur with seven goals in the first half as the Icelandic team leads against PAUC. Amazing Bjorgvin Pal Gustavsson has already grabbed 12 saves with Valur aiming for the win against the French team that would help them secure the Last 16 ticket.
Situation is, on the other hand, looking far from ideal for Aguas which is trailing by five (16:11) at the half in Denmark against Skanderborg. A loss in Aarhus would kick Aguas out of the race for the Last 16 spot.
Bence Nagy is leading FTC's strong performance offensively with seven goals in the first half. Adam Borbely added six saves as FTC leads Benidorm in a match that they can't afford to lose in case they want to remain in the L16 contention.
21:25
VALUR - PAUC HANDBALL 19:16
TM BENIDORM - FTC 9:14
SKANDERBORG-AARHUS - AGUAS SANTAS MILANEZA 16:11
FÜCHSE BERLIN - HC EUROFARM PELISTER 18:12
MONTPELLIER - FEJER B.A.L-VESZPREM 19:16
RK NEXE - ALPLA HARD 12:14
21:14
David Debreczeni goes up, but the ball goes down and around Benidorm's goalie. What a beauty!
Yes, handball can be so easy! 😎 Watch this great assist and the goal by Dávid Debreczeni for FTC.
21:10
About 20 minutes in, FTC leads 10:5 in Spain against Benidorm, Valur is four goals ahead versus Aix at home, and Aguas Santas is losing 12:9 in Denmark.
21:02
Dominik Kuzmanovic proves that it's the goalkeepers' day early on with a great 1-on-1 save.
What a save! 🚫 Only a few minutes played in the first half, and Dominik Kuzmanovic impresses us with this save!
20:55
Ten minutes into the encounter, Valur is 9:7 up and FTC leads 1:5 against Benidorm.
20:45
The stage is all set and the matches are under way!
20:39
With about five minutes left until the opening buzzer of our final six games of the day, let's take a moment to enjoy the celebrations of Granollers, Flensburg, Göppingen, Motor, Sporting and Kadetten Schaffhausen.
20:32
We don't have much time to waste as we have six more games coming up starting from 20.45 CET!
Our special focus will be on Europe's north with Valur looking for the win over PAUC Handball at home that would put them through to the knock-out stage. In case that happens, Valur will join Flensburg and Ystads in the EHF European League Last 16 stage, coming from group B.
In Denmark, Aguas Santas will play play Skanderborg in a match that they can't afford to lose in case they want to advance through to the Last 16 stage. In case Portuguese team loses in Skanderborg, Bidasoa will despite of the loss against Motor secure a Last 16 spot.
20:28
Kristian Pilipovic delivered one of his best performances of the season for Kadetten Schaffhausen shining with incredible 18 saves including the seven-meter stop with ten seconds left on the clock which would have levelled the game.
Ihor Turchenko was unbelievable with an absolute shooting clinic exploding for 13 goals on only 16 attempts in Motor's win over Bidasoa. Benjamin Buric, on the other hand finished the match with 16 saves for Flensburg while Mads Mensah Larsen netted nine goals.
Rangel Luan Da Rosa joined in on the parade of incredible goalkeeping performances shining with 16 saves in Granollers' win over Skjern. Francisco Costa scored nine for Sporting versus Balatonfüredi, and Marin Sego grabbed 13 saves in Göppingen's road win over Tatran.
20:23
Tatran's home loss against German Göppingen means that Benfica is through to the knock-out stage despite the loss to Kadetten in case Fejer B.A.L-Veszprem fail to take a point away from home against Montpellier.
Bidasoa will, on the other hand, due to the loss against Motor, have to wait for the game between Aguas Santas and Skanderborg in Denmark later on today. In case Portuguese team loses in Denmark, Bidasoa will secure the EHF European Last 16 tickets.
Finally, Flensburg's home win over Ystads means that the German team has managed to clinch the group B top spot with only one group stage round left to go.
20:20
SL BENFICA - KADETTEN SCHAFFHAUSEN 27:28
HC MOTOR - BIDASOA IRUN 33:31
SG FLENSBURG-HANDEWITT - YSTADS IF HF 30:23
FRAIKIN BM. GRANOLLERS - SKJERN HANDBOLD 34:31
BALATONFÜREDI KSE - SPORTING CP 25:31
TATRAN PRESOV - FRISCH AUF GÖPPINGEN 26:28
20:11
The deal is sealed in Flensburg where the home team has 27:21 lead with only four minutes left until the final buzzer. In Portugal however, Benfica has only a one-goal lead going into the final four minutes of the game (25:24).
20:02
Flying in for Kadetten Schaffhausen it's Marvin Lier. Now that's how you attack the goal in the transition.
Just a normal Tuesday 🤓 for handball fans... watching Marvin Lier defying gravity for Kadetten Schaffhausen
20:00
Mads Mensah Larsen and Emil Jakobsen have managed to take over in the second half, backed up by another strong performance from Benjamin Buric between posts as Flensburg leads 24:20 going into the final ten minutes of the game in a derby match of the EHF European League group B versus Ystads.
19:57
Kristian Pilipovic leads Kadetten from between the posts with 15 saves while Odinn Thor Rikhardsson has five goals already as the Swiss team leads Benfica 19:20 away from home.
In Düsseldorf, the result is 26:26. Dmytro Horiha leads Motor with six, while Inaki Cavero Echepare has three more for Bidasoa.
19:49
Matches in Flensburg (18:18), Lisbon (17:17), and Düsseldorf (22:22) are all levelled at the moment which means we have some narrow, thriller endings coming up.
19:40
Quick-fire double completes Benfica's comeback only two minutes into the second half. The result is 13:13. Bidasoa, on the other hand, opens the gap to two (17:19) starting the second half in the best possible way.
In Flensburg, it is currently +2 (13:15) for Ystads.
19:30
On other courts, we have a 15:15 draw in Spain between Granollers and Skjern, Sporting leads 16:13 in Hungary against Balatonfüredi and German Göppingen is 12:10 up in Slovakia against Tatran.
Speaking about these matches, we have to mention this great in-flight catch and shoot from Granollers' own Faruk Yusuf.
Don't let them know your next move 🤫
Faruk Yusuf with a wonderful 🚀 goal for BM Granollers
Faruk Yusuf with a wonderful 🚀 goal for @BMGranollers#ehfel pic.twitter.com/Wipa0bpata
19:27
With the first half already behind us, things are not looking ideal neither for Benfica not for Bidasoa - two teams that have a chance to book the EHF European League Last 16 tickets in this round. Kristian Pilipovic is killing Benfica's hopes with amazing 12 saves in the first half only. Dmytro Tiutiunyk is, on the other hand, leading Motor with five goals from just as much attempts, while Inaki Cavero Echepare netted just as much for the guests.
In Flensburg, guests have managed to snap Flensburg goal-scoring series tightening up the defense and slowing home-team's offensive transition down once again overtaking the lead. Andersson, Stankiewicz and Svensson netted three each for the Swedish team so far while Mads Mensah Larsen leads the hosts with five.
19:25
SL BENFICA - KADETTEN SCHAFFHAUSEN 11:13
HC MOTOR - BIDASOA IRUN 16:16
SG FLENSBURG-HANDEWITT - YSTADS IF HF 12:13
FRAIKIN BM. GRANOLLERS - SKJERN HANDBOLD 15:15
BALATONFÜREDI KSE - SPORTING CP 13:16
TATRAN PRESOV - FRISCH AUF GÖPPINGEN 10:12
19:16
What a day for the goalkeepers so far. Marcos Colodeti enters the game in the best possible way.
What's better than two saves? 💥THREE💥 saves
Marcos Vinicios Colodeti making sure Tatran Presov's goal is guarded ✅🛡
Marcos Vinicios Colodeti making sure Tatran Presov's goal is guarded ✅🛡#ehfel pic.twitter.com/bmiwnA8WMq
19:12
Situation currently appears to be far from ideal for Benfica which is, at the moment, four goals down (7:11) at home against Kadetten Schaffhausen. Odinn Thor Rikhardsson is once again shining for the Swiss team scoring three goals already while incredible Kristian Pilipovic has 11 saves stopping just over 60% of shots heading his way so far! Just wow!
19:07
Two in a row for Emil Jakobsen as Flensburg not only complete the comeback but take the two-goal lead (9:7) going into the final third of the first half.
Dmytro Tiutiunnyk and Ihor Turchenko are, on the other side, leading Motor's attack against Bidasoa as the host take 12:10 lead. Gennadii Komok has six saves already.
19:01
Benfica needs a win in this one in order to qualify for the knock-out stage, but early on Kadetten's Kristian Pilipovic denies a great goal-scoring opportunity.
Kristian Pilipovic looking strong 💪🏼 for Kadetten Schaffhausen in the first minutes of the match ⏳
18:59
A 3:0 scoring series from Flensburg cuts Ystads' lead to only one goal (5:6) with three minutes to go until the middle of the first half. Mads Mensah Larsen and Magnus Abelvik Rod playing the key roles in the comeback along with Benjamin Buric between posts.
In Lisbon, Kadetten Schaffhausen leads 3:4, and in Düsseldorf it is 9:9 already.
18:53
Tremendous start continues for guests in Flensburg as they widen the gap to 2:6 on wings of an unstoppable attacking performance from Kim Andersson and Ebbe Stankiewicz so far.
On other courts, Granollers leads Skjern 6:4, Balatonfüredi are levelled with Sporting (3:3), and Tatran is levelled with Göppingen (2:2).
18:48
Only three minutes into the encounter, guests from Sweden are already 1:4 up in Flensburg. Germany.
In Lisbon it is 1:1, and in Düsseldorf it's 2:2 between Motor and Bidasoa.
18:35
With exactly ten minutes left until the opening buzzer, the Flens Arena is slowly filling up for the EHF European League derby of the group B.
18:32
How about the final glance at all the fixtures scheduled for today with just over 10 minutes left to go until the beginning of the first games of the day.
🟠 Fixtures | Round 9 | #ehfel 🔥
5️⃣ tickets for the Last 16 still to be grabbed 🎟🚀
🔎🗒PREVIEW:
5️⃣ tickets for the Last 16 still to be grabbed 🎟🚀
🔎🗒PREVIEW: https://t.co/C0spu8URmo pic.twitter.com/VupfXKnhPr
18:26
In Flensburg, hosts will be aiming for the win over Ystads which would not only help them secure the group top spot, but also take revenge for the road loss (30:26) back in the end of November in Sweden.
18:16
With just a little less than 30 minutes left until the opening whistle for our first six matches of the day, let's take some time to see what the coaches of Benfica and Bidasoa had to say prior to the games in which their teams have a chance to secure the knock-out stage tickets.
[Kadetten Schaffhausen] is a very tough team to play against - a team that plays well and has a good rotation. Our goal is to win the match and secure the knock-out stage ticket. 'Benfiquistas' are important for us in every match, as they mean two or three more goals in a match. In the most difficult games, and we're expecting this one to be as difficult as they come, their support really means a lot to us.
We have only one step ahead of us in order to officially book the Last 16 ticket, and we're going to Düsseldorf with nothing but victory in our minds. Motor has a reallly good team that is growing match in - match out, but we're aiming for the win.
17:59
We have six matches coming our way starting from 18:45 CET. Last 16 tickets will be up for grabs in the game between Motor and Bidasoa, as well as in Lisbon with Benfica welcoming Kadetten Schaffhausen.
In case they don't lose to Motor, Bidasoa will secure the third L16 ticket in group D (with Füchse Berlin and Skanderborg already through to the knock out stage). Also, a win over Swiss representatives in the competition would mean that Benfica joins Montpellier, Göppingen and Kadetten Schaffhausen in the next stage of the competition.
Speaking of other matches, we have to highlight the derby of the group B with Ystads visiting Flensburg in Germany.
17:53
Welcome to the live-blog coverage of the EHF European League Men round 9. As you probably know already, 11 Last 16 tickets are already reserved which means we have only five up for grabs with only two group stage rounds to go. It doesn't get much more exciting than that.
As we're getting ready for the 12-game matchday ahead of us, feel free to go through our round preview where you'll find all the facts, figures and other data about the matches that are ahead of us.