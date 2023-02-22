Officials for EHF Beach Handball EURO 2023 announced
The European Handball Federation can today announce the list of referees and delegates who will be overseeing the matches at EHF Beach Handball EURO 2023.
10 pairs of referees and 10 delegates have been named for the event, which is heading to Portugal for the first time, with men's and women's tournaments being held in Nazaré between 24-28 May 2023.
14 nations are represented by the 30 officials tasked with keeping the 16 men's and 16 women's teams in check throughout the event.
The list of officials selected is as follows:
Delegates
Jiri Opava - CZE
Paola Gonzales Casales - ESP
Mateja Kavcic - SLO
Marco Trespidi - ITA
Nevena Krajcar - CRO
Marek Goralczyk - POL
Mario Bernardes - POR
Georgiana Doana - ROU
Jelena Eric - SRB
Ivan Sabovik - SVK
Referees
Tea Lackovic - CRO
Natasa Visnjc - CRO
Jakub Uhlir - CZE
Marek Bares - CZE
Morten Dedeng Soe - DEN
Andre Haar Visolm - DEN
Laura Buchon Parea - ESP
Patricia del Valle-Encuentra - ESP
William Weijmans - NED
Rick Wolbertus - NED
Jesper Stumpfe - GER
Bjarne Dieters - GER
Marilisa Sardisco - ITA
Stefano Pipitone - ITA
Jakub Rawicki - POL
Michal Fabryczny - POL
Ana Barbosa - POR
Nadia Lemos - POR
Daniela Andreaa Enache - ROU
Corina Constantin - ROU