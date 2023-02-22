Officials for EHF Beach Handball EURO 2023 announced

The European Handball Federation can today announce the list of referees and delegates who will be overseeing the matches at EHF Beach Handball EURO 2023.

10 pairs of referees and 10 delegates have been named for the event, which is heading to Portugal for the first time, with men's and women's tournaments being held in Nazaré between 24-28 May 2023.

14 nations are represented by the 30 officials tasked with keeping the 16 men's and 16 women's teams in check throughout the event.