Iskit-Caliskan: “We are going there to take second place, not third”

But Asli Iskit-Caliskan, Türkiye’s top scorer in the qualifiers and third on the overall scorer ranking, says her team are not going into round 6 hoping to go through as a best third-ranked side — they want second position, and their upcoming match against Serbia, in Serbia, is absolutely a final.

“We will really try to be number two. Of course, it’s always good to go there, because this will be historic — our first time. Can you imagine what we will make for our country? It’s crazy. Everybody is so excited for it. I cannot explain to you — everybody is focusing for it. But I cannot say that it doesn’t matter; that we can also go from the third position to the championship. We will try to be there in the second position,” says Iskit-Caliskan. “It’s tough. We know. But we will do our best. We are not going there to be chill.”

Türkiye have never had such a successful qualifiers campaign. 2012 was the last time they recorded two wins in this phase. This time around, they have taken two wins and one draw. The two victories were against Bulgaria in rounds 3 and 4, directly after the key match that has put them in the promising position they are now, when they drew 29:29 against Serbia. The two defeats were to group leaders and winners Montenegro, with the latest, on Wednesday, very close, finishing 28:30.

“It was great game, but we couldn't finish good. It’s a little bit sad,” says Iskit-Caliskan, who highlights how important qualifying for the EURO would be. It is not only a reward for the hard work of everyone involved with the team and the federation but would help garner more attention and resources for the side. “Everything, I think, is coming all together. We need a little bit more results.”