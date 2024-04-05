Iskit-Caliskan: “We are going there to take second place, not third”

For Iskit-Caliskan, a successful qualification would not only be about the now, but what is coming. What is coming includes a home EHF EURO in 2026, as Türkiye will co-host with Czechia, Poland, Romania and Slovakia. “For the future, the young players from Türkiye, we want to open this way for them.”
Seeing the audiences and enthusiastic support at Türkiye’s matches, it is clear there is keen interest from the public. For that reason, playing in different locations in the country is also important for showcasing the sport and how the national teams are rising.
“We want to give handball to all of Türkiye, all the public, not just to play in Ankara, in Antalya or Istanbul, because we are used to playing there. This is so important because they inspire us. They have a little bit of this energy inside coming from them. I think this is a characteristic for Turkish people. They are really hungry to win. They really want to get success. And they’re always supporting us. This is so important for us,” she says.
Türkiye will play the pivotal match against Serbia on Sunday in Zrenjanin. No doubt the home court may have played a role in the round 2 draw, but this time it will be Serbia profiting from the support. Iskit-Caliskan knows what to expect but is fully focused on a victory and the goal of achieving second place.
“We are speaking about Serbia, not some team. They are used to being in championships. They are always there,” says the left back. “It is an advantage, of course, for them to play at home. But we are also from Türkiye, you know. We are like fire inside, and if we will catch at the right time, we can surprise them. I swear we will do our best. We are going there to take second position, not third.”