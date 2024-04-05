20231011

EHF EURO Cup to wrap up on first day of big weekend

Before the climactic day of Women's EHF EURO 2024 qualifiers on Sunday, the last round of Women's EHF EURO Cup games take place on Saturday, with the final ranking to be decided. The three host nations of EHF EURO 2024; Switzerland, Austria and Hungary, along with defending title holders Norway, will conclude their campaigns.

EHF EURO CUP

Switzerland vs Norway
Saturday 6 April, 15:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • Norway clinched the EHF EURO Cup 2024 in the previous round as they beat Hungary 33:18 and maintained maximum points from a perfect run of wins so far, including a 44:29 result versus Switzerland in the reverse fixture
  • Norway were also the winners of the previous edition of the EHF EURO Cup, which was the first
  • Switzerland bring four points into the encounter and will finish third in the EHF EURO Cup 2024. They enjoyed their second win of the Cup in the previous round, 29:26 against Austria
  • as co-hosts of EHF EURO 2024, Switzerland are set to participate in the final tournament for the second time overall, after debuting in 2022
  • Norway will aim to defend their EURO title yet again, having won the record number of trophies — nine — and taken part in every edition of the event since the inception in 1994
  • excitement for the match among local fans is clear, as the Saalsporthalle Zürich sold out as early as Wednesday

It will be a totally different game to the one against Austria. However, we were able to keep up with Norway for 45 minutes away from home in October. We want to repeat that and do even better. And of course it will be great to play in front of such a home crowd.
Knut Ove Joa
Head coach, Switzerland
Hungary vs Austria
Saturday 6 April, 17:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • Hungary will finish second in the EHF EURO Cup 2024, as they count six points in their account and cannot be passed by Switzerland or Austria on the table ranking, but also cannot catch Norway
  • Austria have not taken any points in the EHF EURO Cup 2024, having been defeated in all five games, with the latest against Switzerland, 26:29, on Wednesday
  • the reverse fixture between the sides saw Hungary win a close encounter, 34:32
  • Austria’s Ines Ivancok is the top scorer of the EHF EURO Cup 2024, with 32 goals, placing her five clear of her nearest rival in this ranking
  • EHF EURO 2024 will see Austria return to the final tournament for the first time since 2008 while Hungary have never missed an edition of the final tournament

We made a lot of annoying mistakes against Norway on Thursday, and started both halves very poorly. We committed eleven technical errors, but we had only nine defensive fouls, which is very few. Even so, we could have played a closer game if we scored the clear chances, but now we didn't succeed either. We will work on correct these mistakes in the match against Austria on Saturday.
Vlagyimir Golovkin
Head coach, Hungary

