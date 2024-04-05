EHF EURO Cup to wrap up on first day of big weekend
Before the climactic day of Women's EHF EURO 2024 qualifiers on Sunday, the last round of Women's EHF EURO Cup games take place on Saturday, with the final ranking to be decided. The three host nations of EHF EURO 2024; Switzerland, Austria and Hungary, along with defending title holders Norway, will conclude their campaigns.
It will be a totally different game to the one against Austria. However, we were able to keep up with Norway for 45 minutes away from home in October. We want to repeat that and do even better. And of course it will be great to play in front of such a home crowd.
We made a lot of annoying mistakes against Norway on Thursday, and started both halves very poorly. We committed eleven technical errors, but we had only nine defensive fouls, which is very few. Even so, we could have played a closer game if we scored the clear chances, but now we didn't succeed either. We will work on correct these mistakes in the match against Austria on Saturday.