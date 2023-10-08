Israel matches in EHF EURO 2024 Qualifiers postponed

As a result of the terrible developments in Israel, which have been ongoing since Saturday morning, the European Handball on Sunday decided to postpone two Women's EHF EURO 2024 Qualifiers involving the women's national team of Israel.

The matches Slovakia vs Israel (scheduled for Wednesday, 11 October) and Israel vs Germany (scheduled for Saturday, 14 October) will not be played in the upcoming national team week.

This decision was taken in order to safeguard the security of all parties involved in these two matches. Furthermore it was based on the information of the Israeli Handball Federation that their team, according to governmental instructions, is currently not allowed to travel abroad.

The EHF remains in contact with all three federations. New playing dates will be announced in due course.