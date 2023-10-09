Promising round 4 includes MOTW in Kiel and Barça vs GOG
The Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2023/24 resumes this week, with three matches on Wednesday, including the MOTW between THW Kiel and Industria Kielce, and five on Thursday in round 4 of the group phase.
GROUP A
THW Kiel (GER) vs Industria Kielce (POL)
Wednesday 11 October, 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV
- after three rounds, Kiel are one of the only three teams with the maximum of six points in the competition, and the only one in group A
- as a consequence, the German side is currently the sole leader in the group
- Kielce are not far behind, with four points after three rounds
- both teams played 14 times against each other in European competitions, with Kiel winning eight, Kielce four and two games ending in a draw
- both teams’ No. 1 will be out for this game: Kiel’s Vincent Gérard with hamstring problems, and Kielce’s Andreas Wolff with a back issue
- last weekend, Kiel beat Hamburg 34:23 after three straight defeats in the Bundesliga; Kielce defeated Ostrow Wielkopolski 38:27 in the Polish league
HC Zagreb (CRO) vs Aalborg Håndbold (DEN)
Thursday 12 October, 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV
- Aalborg are coming off their first defeat in the season (34:27 against Szeged) while Zagreb took their first points against Kolstad (31:20)
- Zagreb are currently sixth in the group with two points while Aalborg are second, with four points
- out of their six confrontations since 2019, Zagreb won one: in the 2019/20 group phase (31:30)
- both teams’ best scorer is on 18 goals at the time: Yoel Cuni Morales for Zagreb and Mikkel Hansen for Aalborg
- both teams won their weekend contests in their domestic leagues: Zagreb in Osijek (31:20) and Aalborg in Holstebro (35:27)
Kolstad Handball (NOR) vs OTP Bank - Pick Szeged (HUN)
Thursday 12 October, 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV
- after three rounds, both teams are level in the group with two points; Szeged have the better goal difference
- Szeged enjoyed their first win of the season, against Aalborg (34:27) in round 3
- in the meantime, Kolstad suffered a tough defeat in Zagreb (31:20), despite Sigvaldi Gudjonsson netting 11 times
- with 81 goals scored, Kolstad are currently the third less prolific offence in the competition, behind Pelister and Plock
- Szeged’s Mario Sostaric has netted 26 times over the first three rounds and is currently the best scorer of the competition
- Szeged remain undefeated in the Hungarian league after six rounds, beating Balatonfüred (36:23) last weekend; Kolstad won the clash against Elverum (32:27) in Norway
Paris Saint-Germain Handball (FRA) vs HC Eurofarm Pelister (MKD)
Thursday 12 October, 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV
- after three rounds, PSG are third in group A with four points; Pelister are bottom of the table and striving for their first points
- with 65 goals scored, the team from North Macedonia has the least prolific offence in the competition
- this game will be the first between the two teams in a European club competition
- PSG’s Kamil Syprzak is currently the fourth best scorer in the EHF Champions League, with 21 goals
- last weekend, Paris beat Nantes 35:32 in France; Pelister easily defeated Butel Skopje in the Macedonian league: 37:19
GROUP B
Telekom Veszprém HC (HUN) vs FC Porto (POR)
Wednesday 11 October 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV
- both sides have four points on their account after two victories in the first two rounds followed by a defeat in round 3: Porto against Barça, Veszprém at GOG
- in six duels since 2019, Veszprém are unbeaten against Porto, with five victories and one draw
- both coaches – Momir Ilic (Veszprém) and Carlos Resende (Porto) – once were top scorer of an EHF Champions League season
- best current scorers of both sides are Nedim Remili (16 for Veszprém) and Victor Iturriza (14 for Porto)
- leaders Veszprém scored a monster 51:22 win over Eger in the Hungarian league last weekend; Porto won the top match in the Portuguese league 37:33 against Benfica
RK Celje Pivovarna Laško (SLO) vs Montpellier HB (FRA)
Wednesday 11 October 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV
- both clubs are former EHF Champions League winners: Celje in 2005, Montpellier in 2003 and 2018
- despite the long international tradition of both sides, they have only duelled four times so far – with Montpellier winning three times and Celje once, in 2001
- Celje still wait for their first points of the season; Montpellier also started with two losses before beating Plock in round 3
- MHB back Ahmed Hesham Elsayed is among the six best scorer of the season so far, with 18 goals
- Montpellier lead the French leaue after winning their fifth our of five matches last weekend (33:29 against Dijon); Celje took their third straight win in Slovenia: 40:27 against Koper
Orlen Wisla Plock (POL) vs SC Magdeburg (GER)
Thursday 12 October 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV
- both teams met in the quarter-finals last season: after a 22:22 draw in Plock, eventual champions Magdeburg ultimately advanced to the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 with a 30:28 win in the return leg
- in total, SCM have won five of their seven duels, including the EHF European League 2020/21 semi-final – when the German side also went on to win the title
- Plock still wait for their first point of the EHF Champions League season
- after two defeats, against Veszprém and Barça, Magdeburg finally took their first win of the group phase with a club record 39:23 win against Celje
- Magdeburg edged out Göppingen 27:26 and remain third in the Bundesliga; Plock beat Kalisz 41:27 and share the lead with Kielce in the Polish league
Barça (ESP) vs GOG (DEN)
Thursday 12 October 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV
- this a duel between the last two unbeaten teams in group B; they are also the only teams with at least 100 goals scored (GOG have 104, Barça 100)
- Barça won 10 of 12 previous duels with GOG, most recently in 2022/23 quarter-finals
- GOG’s only victory dates back to 2008, when Mikkel Hansen decided the match – and later transferred to Barcelona
- with 24 goals in three matches, GOG new arrival Aaron Mensing is the second-best scorer; Dika Mem leads for Barça with 18
- in their domestic leagues, Barça won against EHF European League side La Rioja (38:29), but GOG went down 37:34 against Fredericia and are ranked fifth in Denmark
