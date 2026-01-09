“So, I'm also having a lot of doubts and a lot of questions popping into my head, especially because, even though many handball players had kids and came back, I still feel that I'm one of the oldest doing it. I have many examples of players that had kids, you know, around like 28, 30, but I'm a little older, so I don't have so many examples of girls my age who actually made it and came back.

“Nora Mørk. She’s a very good one. I'm actually thinking a lot about her and her journey, because she's born in 1991 like me. She had her kid last year and she's the closest I can think about when I think about having a kid age 33, 34, returning to a Champions League club, maybe a national team. But it's not many of us, so maybe I will — I hope — I can be the one giving hope to other players later.”

Nze Minko has many teammates at both Györ and in the national team, both current and former, who have given birth then made their way back to the court. Based on the experience of other female handball players she has spoken to, what does Nze Minko expect for her own experience after childbirth?

“I'm trying to not to set, right now, too many rules and goals,” she says. “I also want to be gentle with myself. I made a choice to have a family, and I know that it might take a while to come back to the highest level because my focus is also going to be on something else, and this I have to accept. So, I want to be kind of ready for everything.

“Maybe it's going to be faster than I expect. Maybe it's going to take more time. Also, I read a thousand things — for some players, it took three years. For some, they were coming back that fast. They didn't expect that they would feel that great from the beginning.”

“It's a very complex sport and I think that I can also maybe develop other skills”

Nze Minko does not know quite how her return to action might go, but she believes being ready to adapt is key — both on the court and off it.

“The way I see it, and the way I've always seen it actually, in handball, in general, even when I wasn’t pregnant, is that I will have to adapt. I think what I’m going to try to do is to improve on also other things, rather than putting everything on my physique. It's a very complex sport and I think that I can also maybe develop other skills that are not only requiring having an amazing cardio or an amazing jump or amazing speed on everything.