The Women’s Handball Conference brings together leading voices from across the sport to examine the development of the women’s game, in line with EHF’s long-term commitment to growth, empowerment and inclusivity.

“Women in Handball: Her Playground” in focus

Building on the success of the previous editions in 2022 and 2024, the 2026 conference will once again gather leaders and experts from the European handball community and other sporting, marketing and media sectors. As is tradition, the conference will take place during the Women’s EHF EURO 2026, in Katowice, Poland, one of the tournament’s host cities.

This year’s theme, “Women in Handball: Her Playground”, reflects the EHF’s initiative to give women’s handball its own voice and will cover four main areas of the sport.

Each section addresses specific topics of development, visibility and support: Her Leadership — discussions, best-case examples and practical tips from the female leaders in sports; Her Visibility — growing the visibility of women's game and bringing female athletes on screen; Her Environment — creating a safe environment for female athletes; and Her Insights — latest research and highlight projects from women's sports in Europe.

Learn and build connections

Spanning over a day and a half, the conference on 16 and 17 December 2026 will bring together national federations and club representatives, athletes, sports professionals, media representatives and sponsors, welcoming everyone interested in the continued development of handball.

The event offers participants the opportunity to learn directly from leading experts in sport and business, gaining insights on best practices in the women’s sports landscape while also fostering an environment for collaboration. Attendees will have the chance to connect with like-minded professionals and build valuable connections inside and outside the handball community.

Panel discussions and presentations will take place on two stages, enabling participants to dive deep into the newest research and data and engage in open dialogue with professionals from across Europe regarding the advancement of the women’s game.

Secure your ticket

Those interested in attending the Women’s Handball Conference 2026 can now purchase their early bird tickets at the price of €159 until 30 June. Standard tickets will be available from 1 July for €199.

The tickets include access to all panel discussions and breakout sessions, as well as a networking event with snacks and coffee breaks.

Media representatives with a valid media accreditation for the Women's EHF EURO 2026 can attend the event with the respective accreditation.

Further information on the speakers and programme will be announced on the event’s page in due course.