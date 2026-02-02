“She wants to fight for the club in return”

Although they carry many of the same values — which we learn are, ultimately, the deciding factor in how to approach maternity leave — the two clubs operate quite differently. Metz have had a certain policy in place for around a decade, while Györ’s approach has developed organically more recently.

“This situation developed naturally — four of our players announced their pregnancies at the same time,” says Györ Managing Director Edina Fata. “Of course, the club has never rejected or discouraged such intentions; in fact, we support them wholeheartedly. We do not have a formal, detailed policy for this. What we ask of our players is simply to inform us of their family-planning intentions in advance, although we also understand that life may override any plans. In this case, for everyone’s pleasure, all four players succeeded in becoming pregnant at the same time.”

“I saw it was difficult for the girls to manage their pregnancy at the same time as high-level sport, so I imagine several things,” says Metz President Thierry Weizman, who is also a doctor and therefore has that additional understanding of the pregnancy journey. Weizman outlines how Metz players have a contract that extends at least a year beyond pregnancy and that the club ensures the athletes do not have to manage elements such as the government coverage provided for pregnant women in France — the club handles that part.