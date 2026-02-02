“Supporting pregnancy should never be a question”
As gender equality is broadly sought across different industries, countries and globally, the concept of parental leave has been evolving. Many households with children see both parents employed, and therefore support from employers in building a family has become a necessity.
In sport, maternity and paternity leave policies have been slowly introduced. Increasingly, female athletes are supported in their desire to have children and return to the field of play — and that is also the case in handball. Here, we take a closer look at maternity leave in handball, featuring two top EHF Champions League clubs: current title holders Györi Audi ETO KC and three-time EHF FINAL4 participants Metz Handball.