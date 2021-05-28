Jacobsen: “Everybody recognises how strong we are”

She was born in the Swedish handball city Lund, then Sabina Jacobsen started to discover the world of her sports. At the age of 23, the left back and defence specialist moved to Denmark, first played for Randers, then several years for FC Midtjylland, winning the EHF Cup Winners’ Cup.

For two years - from 2017 until 2019 - she joined CSM Bucuresti, then the former Swedish international (32) made it to Moscow and became part of the CSKA project under Danish-born coach Jan Leslie.

Less than two years later, CSKA are part of the DELO EHF FINAL4 in Budapest, facing Vipers Kristriansand in the second semi-final on Saturday, hours after Györi Audi ETO KC and Brest Bretagne Handball have contested the first semi-final.

“When I arrived here in Moscow, the project just had started from scratch, it was different to the clubs I played before. In the first year, we had some good players, but for the second season, many more arrived here. Now we are really strong”, said Jacobsen, who will continue her career at Romanian side Dunarea Braila from next season.