Porto preparing to host second Master Coach module

The second module of the EHF Master Coach Course 2022 will take place between 11-16 July in Porto, Portugal.

After the first module was completed in Budapest in January, this is the second of three modules for the EHF Master Coach Course 2022. The third and final module will be held in Ljubljana during the Women's EHF EURO 2022 in Slovenia.

23 participants from eight different countries will attend the second module in Portugal during the Men's 20 EHF EURO 2022. Topics in the second module will include communication, prevention, individualisation and beach handball, plus a training session in wheelchair handball.

Experienced EHF experts Bojana Jelicic and Mario Bernardes will be joined at the event by four new EHF experts: Grzegorz Więcław, Claude Karcher, Vanja Radic and Jacqueline Müller.