Brest Bretagne Handball have a chance for a season to remember. The end of May offers the chance to win three titles and they already won one of them. With the French Cup in their hands, they are battling with Metz for the league their debut appearance at the DELO EHF FINAL4 will be icing on the cake.

Young Montenegrin Djurdjina Jaukovic will play at the season-ending event for the third time on 29/30 May in Budapest. This is Jaukovic's first season in France and she is very happy with how everything worked out for her.

''I can say that I’m really satisfied in Brest. In the beginning, it was really hard for me. It was my first time leaving Montenegro, my family, friends and Buducnost, where I spent five years with the senior team and two years in the academy.''

Jaukovic's start of the season was not easy but she eventually found her feet: ''At the beginning of the team preparations, I was positive for COVID-19 and I was out for a month. That is why I joined Brest later. All of the players and coaches helped me to adjust as soon as possible. Since January I really felt that good and I started to perform at my best. I am really happy.''

Season to remember

Brest have a chance to write history and everyone in the club is aware of it, despite losing the first leg of the French league final, 31:24 to Metz.

“We achieved the best result in the EHF Champions League. I'm glad that I have a chance to be a part of it again and happy that we already won one trophy, the French Cup, and still have to play a rematch of the French league final.''

Jaukovic had to change her life, her way of training and adapt to the new surroundings. When she looks back to the season so far, the 24-year-old pointed out the most memorable part of it.

''When I look back on the season I would point out January 2021. We suffered two losses in the French championship and our play plunged. All of us, I can really say for the whole team, not just me.'

''At that point, we showed what we are made of, that we are a true team. All of us were talking about the problem and decided to give our best in the matches and we united over the idea we want to win as many things we can. And it came. DELO EHF FINAL4, cup finals and league finals against Metz. We have a great team and I am super proud of all my players.''