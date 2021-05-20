EHF Finals gets record live TV coverage

Media coverage is reaching new heights for a European second-tier competition when the inaugural season of the EHF European League Men concludes this weekend.

The EHF Finals Men 2021 take place in Mannheim as four teams eye the big prize, and no less than 24 TV stations worldwide will broadcast live from SAP Arena.

The event sees German side SC Magdeburg take on Orlen Wisla Plock from Poland in the first semi-final on Saturday at 18:00 CEST, followed by hosts Rhein-Neckar Löwen facing Füchse Berlin in an all-German second semi-final at 20:45 CEST.

The 3/4 placement match (18:00 CEST) and the final (20:30 CEST) are scheduled for Sunday.

The highly anticipated event will draw a lot of attention from fans across the globe. This is how they don’t have to miss a minute from the two-day action, no matter where they are.

Watch on EHFTV and live TV together with a record audience

The free-to-watch EHFTV platform is where fans, after a one-time registration, will find all four matches of the EHF Finals Men, though geo-restrictions apply in certain regions. The platform is fully adaptable for all devices, whether fans are enjoying the matches at home or catching them on the go on a mobile device.

A record total of 24 TV stations will broadcast the EHF Finals live, setting a new milestone in the TV coverage of any men's second-tier final in EHF club competitions.

AUT – DAZN

BIH – Arena Sport 2

BLR – Belarus5

CRO – Arena Sport 2

CZE – Sport TV 1

DEN – TV3 Max

ESP – DAZN

FIN – Viaplay

FRA – Eurosport Player

GEO – Silk Universal

GER – DAZN

HUN – Sport TV 1

KOS – Arena Sport 1

MENA region – ONTIME

MKD – Arena Sport 2

MNE – Arena Sport 2

NOR – Viaplay

POL – Eurosport Player

ROU – Telekom Sport 3+4

ROU – Digi Sport 1

ROU – Look Sport

SLO – Arena Sport 1

SRB – Arena Sport 2

SUI – MySports One

SVK – Sport TV 1

SWE – V sport extra

TUR – TRT Spor 2

UKR – Sport 1

all other territories - EHFTV (geo-restrictions apply)

Live blog guides through all the action

Many fans have become familiar this season to the live blog on eurohandball.com, where EHF journalists guide fans through every minute of the action. During the EHF Finals, fans will find coverage all four matches, live comments as the action unfolds, updates on results, discussion on upcoming games, links for where to watch, a rounded overview of the social media conversation – and much more.

Statistics straight from the arena to you

Can’t watch the action live? Never fear, the ticker is here.

The eurohandball.com live ticker, available by clicking the match information for the specific game you are interested in, gives a live rundown of the 60 minutes of thrills with information such as goals, punishments, team and individual scoring rates and more. Thanks to on-site management, the live ticker brings the statistics straight from the playing hall to you.

Get social

The dedicated EHF European League social media channels offer near-to-live clips of the best moments, scores and results, photo galleries, reposting of the clubs’ best content on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Once the final buzzer has sounded, and – on Sunday – the trophy has been handed over to the first EHF European League champions , fans can read about all what happened in the reviews on the EHF European League website.

Let the EHF Finals Men begin!