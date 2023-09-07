Back to former glories: Vojvodina, Izvidjac and Lovcen

In the last ten years or more, Zagreb, Vardar 1961 and Celje Pivovarna Lasko were keeping Balkan handball on a high level while former strong clubs with rich histories were struggling in Europe’s third-tier or were missing out on the European competitions altogether. However, with Vojvodina progressing in recent years, Lovcen starting a new project and Izvidjac getting a chance to showcase their pool of talent on the big stage, this season is of great value for the Balkan trio.

Vojvodina made significant strides in recent years and, in the 2022/23 season, they rounded it off with a European trophy. Young newcomers and experienced players proved to be a perfect mix. The club from Novi Sad made their European debut in the Challenge Cup 2004/05 season and, until last season, their biggest success was in the 2013/14 and 2014/15 campaigns when they played the group phase of both former EHF Cup and Machineseeker EHF Champions League.

From then, they never made it through the qualification phase of either of the top two European competitions, but Vojvodina never gave up, and started the project of returning back to the top. Club legend Marko Vujin found a new role in Vojvodina after retiring as vice president and only has positive thoughts about playing the EHF European League Men group phase.

“Achieving the group phase of the European League was one of our goals a year ago when we started playing the European Cup. It is a normal path for the club to build a strong team and continue the progress of the club. Our preparation period for the 2023/24 season was successful as we won against strong European teams which gives us confidence but also an additional motive. We need to prove that in upcoming matches. I believe if we play like that we can have a good season in the EHF competition,” says Vujin.

Vojvodina will test their luck in group F against Bjerringbro-Silkeborg, Alkaloid and BM Logroño La Rioja. The well-balanced group will bring exciting clashes to Novi Sad but everyone at the club knows it is not going to be easy.

“The group is strong but I think we have a chance against them and to progress further. But we will have to play on a high level throughout the game. No matter, being a part of the European League is a great honour for the club. Especially only a year after we took the first European trophy. We are the only sports team in Serbia that achieved that last season and I believe we can be the handball centre of the country and be a serious club in Europe in the future,” concludes the former right back.