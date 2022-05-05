Jerábková: “We have only done half the job”

However, the start of the new season was not easy for the Norwegian side, who lost three of their first five matches in the European competition. But then Vipers improved a lot to earn nine victories in the next 10 games, including the first leg of the quarter-final.

“We had a lot of new foreign players early in the season, including myself, so we used September and October to find our game step by step, but now we are much better,” Jerábková says.

“I also needed some time to find my role and position in the team, but now it works well. The win against Györ in the last group game has been our highlight of the season so far, as we climbed to the second position and earned a direct quarter-final spot.”

Overall, she is quite happy with Vipers’ season so far.

“We have done well, but the crucial games are coming,” she says. “On Tuesday, we progressed to the Norwegian league semi-final and next week we will play the decisive games of the Norwegian Cup – and of course there is the Champions League.”

After her stints in Czech Republic, Hungary, and Germany, Jerábková is living in Norway and seems to have adjusted well.

“Actually, I like the local mentality. It is not just about drill and training, but you can speak about anything. People in the club can talk to you about your personal life, they really care if you feel happy and comfortable outside the court. And there is more freedom – for example, if you are not ready for a gym training, you can openly say that,” Jerábková explains.