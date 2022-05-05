Pavlovic and Gran Canaria dream of a trophy

Two matches, 120 minutes, and only one chance to celebrate

Having an advantage of home court in the first final match, Pavlović hopes to be their wind on the wing. Having lost chances of winning the Cup and Championship in Spain, the EHF European Cup Final is their last chance for a trophy this season.



"We know it’s going to be hard both home and away but this is our last chance to take a trophy this season and we will give our best to succeed. We are eager to win and we will not give up until the end. I believe this is going to be our year again," Pavlovic is confident ahead of the first leg.



With 65 goals scored this season for the Spanish team, Pavlovic is unstoppable from the back court. Netting a total of 17 against Lviv in the semi-final matches, proving her good work and her style of play was finally recognised by Croatia's national team. Pavlovic has played her first minutes in a Croatian jersey during EHF EURO 2022 qualifiers against Ukraine and the Czech Republic.



"I’m very proud of my accomplishment this season. Being my club’s top scorer and being part of the Croatia national team is proof of my good work. I’m happy that I was able to qualify for the EHF EURO 2022 and I hope I will play at that stage too," says right back, born in Čapljina.



Coming from an all-handball family, it’s no wonder this Croatian International is getting better with every season. Her brother Dragan plays for Koper and the Bosnia and Herzegovina national team, while her father used to be a professional handball player. Family support means a lot when you are on the other side of Europe enjoying 40x20 meters.



"My family is my biggest supporter and they are proud of what I achieved. I come from a sporting and working-class family. My parents have taught my brother and I that hard work and persistence always pay off. I’m thankful to them as I believe we both are in the right places. Of course, my brother and I compete a little bit, but that’s what siblings do," says Pavlovic with a smile on her face.