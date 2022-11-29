Job Opening: Freelance Content Coordinators

Working on a shift basis outside of office hours (between four and seven hours in the evening and at weekends), content coordinators will be able to work from anywhere in Europe. These positions will not be based in the EHF office in Vienna, Austria.

The successful candidates will be required to coordinate the coverage in the European club competitions (e.g. EHF Champions League, EHF European League, etc.) and national team competitions (e.g. EHF EURO Qualifiers and World Championship qualification etc.), editing content provided by a network of professional journalists and photographers from across Europe.

Tasks will include writing live blogs, editing and posting reports in English to EHF websites, the editing and uploading of photographs, graphics and video content, coordinating the posting of match day related content to social media channels (Instagram, Facebook, Twitter etc.) and also fan engagement via social media.

Ideally, we are looking for native English speakers or applicants with close to native-speaking language skills, with excellent written and editorial skills and a background in journalism. Experience of working in sports media and an understanding of sports and sports marketing related issues and terminology is essential. A knowledge of handball and the EHF’s competitions would be a definite advantage.

Full training will be provided and will cover all requirements of the position including editorial guidelines and style, key handball and competition terminology, photo and video selection and editing, how to use the EHF’s content management systems as well as social media channel management.

About EHF Media and Communications

The European Handball Federation (EHF) is the umbrella organisation for handball in Europe with 50 member federations and its headquarters in Vienna, Austria.

The EHF Media and Communications Department is responsible for managing the EHF’s online web and social media channels, providing coverage of the federation’s many activities and competitions, with a particular focus on flagship competitions including the EHF Champions League and the EHF EURO Events.

Further information on the federation’s work can be found at eurohandball.com.

Applications

Applications should be made to the EHF Media and Communications Department by email with a covering letter explaining why you would like to work for the EHF as a Content Coordinator and a current CV detailing your previous media work.

Applications should be sent to media@eurohandball.com before Monday, 12 December 2022.

Further information

For any further questions about the online editor positions, contact Vlado Brindzak, EHF Media and Communications +43 1 80151 161 or by email brindzak@eurohandball.com.