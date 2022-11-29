Top scorers Henneberg and Vujovic on fire
After four rounds, group D of the Men’s EHF European League is already a three-tier society: Füchse Berlin and Skanderborg-Aarhus top the ranking with the optimum of eight points after their respective home wins against Aguas Santas and Irun, before the first top duel next week in the German capital.
Irun and Pelister Eurofarm are the “midfield” with four points each, Aguas Santas and HC Motor are on the bottom line, still with zero points. Tuesday’s top scorers were a Dane and a Montenegrin.
GROUP D:
HC Motor (UKR) vs. HC Eurofarm Pelister (MKD) 30:33 (16:18)
Danish late arrival Sebastian Henneberg was the hero for the visitors, scoring 14 goals from 17 attempts for Eurofarm Pelister's second group phase victory. Like last week at Irun, HC Motor showed a brave and strong performance in the first half, but right after the break the Macedonian side pulled ahead to 23:18 - and paved the winners' way. Despite seven goals from Ihor Turchenko, HC Motor could not turn the match around and the final result was the closest gap after the break. While the hosts still wait for their first point, Eurofarm Pelister bridged the gap to the top teams, and are on four points after their second away victory.
Skanderborg-Aarhus (DEN) vs. Bidasoa Irun (ESP) 38:27 (21:13)
Welcome home! After three away matches - and three away wins - Skanderborg-Aarhus continued in the same way in their first home match. Bidasoa Irun were only a playing ball for the Danes, as the match was already decided at the break. After only 13 minutes, the distance was five goals at 10:5, in minute 34, the margin was double-figured for the first time at 24:14. Skanderborg’s defence was boosted by the performances of both goalkeepers - Salah Boutaf and Kristoffer Lund - who combined for 16 saves. On the other end of the court, Jonathan Mollerup netted nine times for the never endangered victory. Irun’s best scorers were Mihajlo Mitic and Asier Nieto with five goals each. The Spaniards remain on four points.
We have been looking forward to this day after three away matches. Fortunately, we were able to take three wins in the first three away matches and, of course, hoping that we could win at home - and luckily we succeeded.
Füchse Berlin (GER) vs. Aguas Santas Milaneza (POR) 34:20 (17:9)
Eleven of 14 court players in the scorer list - and a new overall top scorer of the competition: Füchse Berlin had a hunger for goals on Tuesday. Topped by 13 goals of Montenegrin left wing Milos Vujovic, who is overall number one with 33 strikes now, the German side ran over the group phase debutants and extended their clean record with their fourth win. At 13:6, the resistance of Aguas Santas was already broken, at 21:11 the margin was ten goals for the first time - and even when Berlin gave a lot of playing time to young guns such as Nils Lichtlein, Moritz Ende, Tim Freihofer or Marvin Kix, the gap grew goal by goal until the mark of 17 at 32:15. The Portuguese side remain on zero points.