Top scorers Henneberg and Vujovic on fire

After four rounds, group D of the Men’s EHF European League is already a three-tier society: Füchse Berlin and Skanderborg-Aarhus top the ranking with the optimum of eight points after their respective home wins against Aguas Santas and Irun, before the first top duel next week in the German capital.

Irun and Pelister Eurofarm are the “midfield” with four points each, Aguas Santas and HC Motor are on the bottom line, still with zero points. Tuesday’s top scorers were a Dane and a Montenegrin.