Job opening: Marketing Associate

The European Handball Federation’s Business Development and Marketing Department has a vacancy for a Marketing Associate. This is a re-advertised position with an updated job profile.

Based in the EHF Office in Vienna, this is a varied, hands-on marketing role working on a day-to-day basis with the EHF’s commercial partners and suppliers including Infront, Hummel, SELECT and Gerflor.

The successful candidate will be the key contact for the federation’s partners, charged with developing the best possible cooperation on an operational level and working to implement marketing rights at major handball events such as the EHF EURO.

The role will also involve managing equipment orders according to agreed timelines including distribution and logistics to national team competition venues across Europe.

Additional tasks will include the preparation of sales presentations, post-event reporting for partners and the organisation of sponsor events.

A close cooperation is foreseen with colleagues within the business development and marketing team, who deal with brand, event and CRM marketing in addition to internal departments incl. EHF EURO Events and Media and Communications departments.

Excellent spoken and written English is a must for the position and a working knowledge of German would be an advantage.

Responsibilities

Key contact for EHF commercial partners and suppliers on day-to-day basis

Implementation of marketing and advertising rights for partner and sponsors at major events

Coordination equipment orders (clothing, balls and goals etc.) according to agreed budgets and timelines, incl. distribution of equipment at events

Preparation of post-event reports and statistics

Assist with the acquisition of new partners and sponsors incl. production of sales presentations

Organisation of partner events and managing other marketing-related projects

Person Specification

Marketing professional with at least one/two years’ experience in a similar role

Relevant academic qualifications (marketing) to degree level

Highly organised and structured approach to work - essential

Ability to create attractive and compelling presentations and reports

Excellent communication skills and ability to work as part of a team

Sports industry experience is essential; a background in handball a strong advantage

Fluent English is essential; ideally also with the ability to work also in German

About the EHF

The EHF is the umbrella organisation for handball in Europe and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria. The federation and its subsidiary, EHF Marketing GmbH, are responsible for a wide range of activities including the organisation of events, and major competitions such as the EHF EURO and the EHF Champions League as well as grassroots development, marketing and sponsorship. Further information can be found at: eurohandball.com.

About the EHF Business Development and Marketing Department

The Business Development and Marketing Department works across numerous areas of the federation’s business and is responsible for CRM and digital marketing; managing the federation’s partners; implementation of marketing regulations, rights and contracts for national team competitions (indoor and beach handball); EHF EURO ticketing; merchandising and brand management.

Making an application



Applications should be made in writing in English including a current CV and a covering letter stating why you would like to apply for the position; send your application to application@eurohandball.com.

Further information

Immediate start

Full-time

Location: Hoffingergasse 18, 1120 Vienna, Austria

Yearly gross salary: EUR 35,000 (negotiable depending on qualifications and experience)