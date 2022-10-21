However, it will be no easy task for the star winger as after five rounds of the competition, Krim conceded four defeats and has only one victory – a result which star right wing Jovanka Radicevic says does not show a true picture ahead of round 6’s Match of the Week against Brest Bretagne. Her record attempt can be aided by a strong performance in MOTW.

The Montenegrin player joined Krim in the summer of 2022 from Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK, for her 19th season in the top-tier competition.

“This is my first season in the club and I cannot be satisfied with the results so far. We have only one victory but there are still many more matches to play. I believe we can play better with time as we are a new team, getting to know each other. This is not Krim how it can be,” says Radicevic.

Radicevic on the brink of breaking all-time scoring record

The Montenegrin star winger could write some Handmade History this weekend by moving to the number one spot in the all-time scoring record for the EHF Champions League Women.



Currently, her former teammate, Anita Görbicz, sits on top of the list with 186 games placed and 1,016 goals scored. Radicevic is in second spot just nine goals behind the Hungarian legend on 221 games played and 1,007 goals scored closely followed by CSM Bucuresti's Cristina Neagu on 940 goals after 152 games.



Radicevic started her journey to the top of the table back in 2005 when she made her EHF Champions League debut against Hungarian side Dunaújváros on 19 February. We fast-forward 17 years or 6,455 days to be precise to this Sunday when she now has the chance to write history and become the all-time top scorer.

In Krim’s round 4 match against FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria, Radicevic hit headlines when she scored her 1,000th goal in the EHF Champions League Women. The former Buducnost, Györ, Vardar, CSM Bucuresti and Kastamonu player inched closer to the record after her 29 goals in this season so far.



“I am proud of myself and my career. If I reach it, it will be a reward for all years of my work and dedication to handball. I have been playing for so long on the top level and I always try to give my maximum on the court, to be the best version of myself. To be the all-time top scorer of the EHF Champions League Women, it sounds unbelievable,” Radicevic says.

Even though Krim Mercator has four defeats out of five matches, in two games they came close, losing to CSM Bucuresti and FTC by only two goals.

“I think we were close to winning in those two matches. I believe their wider choice of players decided that match,” Radicevic says of the FTC game.

“There are many good things we saw in that match but also what we need to improve for the upcoming matches. Mainly I'm talking about the start of the second half and technical faults, which allowed the opponents to gain a significant lead making it harder for us to catch up. Again, I believe Krim will show this is not what we are capable of,” adds Radicevic.

Battle against Brest awaits

In round 6, Krim Mercator will welcome Brest Bretagne for Match of the Week on 23 October at 14:00 CEST (live on EHFTV).

The French team have only a slightly better record for this season, with three defeats and two victories. In a clash of the teams in sixth and seventh place in group CHECK, Radicevic anticipates a challenge.

“Brest has a very good team, it will be a tough match for us. They have good players in each position and Djurdjina Jaukovic who came back after injury even stronger. Their strong defence will make this match interesting and very demanding for the whole 60 minutes. I think it will be a good match,” she adds.