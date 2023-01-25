Job opening: Marketing Internship

The successful candidate will be involved in a range of different projects and areas of the federation’s business with a focus on marketing topics both within the department and the EHF as a whole.

Tasks will include assisting with the implementation of marketing campaigns for major events including and Men’s EHF EURO 2024 and EHF Beach Handball EURO 2023, production of reports and sales presentations, market research, maintenance of marketing databases and assisting with the organisation of events.

The role provides an opportunity to obtain a first-hand insight into marketing for major sport events and the work of a leading European sports federation.

A good level of spoken and written English is required for the position, with a working knowledge of German an advantage.

Tasks

assisting with the coordination of marketing campaigns for major events

producing presentations and reports using MS Powerpoint

market research and maintenance of marketing and media databases

coordination of match schedules for the EHF’s OTT streaming platform

event organisation

Profile

background in or studying business, marketing, sports management or a similar subject

highly organised with a structured approach to work

willingness to learn, show initiative and get involved in projects

team player, also able to work on own initiative

excellent communication skills in English, working knowledge of German an advantage

handball experience, knowledge of the sport and/or interest in sports business

About the EHF

The EHF is the umbrella organisation for handball in Europe and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria. The federation and its subsidiary, EHF Marketing GmbH, are responsible for a wide range of activities including the organisation of events, and major competitions such as the EHF EURO and the EHF Champions League as well as grassroots development, marketing and sponsorship. Further information can be found at: eurohandball.com.

About the EHF Business Development and Marketing Department

The Business Development and Marketing Department works across numerous areas of the federation’s business and is responsible for CRM and digital marketing; managing the federation’s partners; implementation of marketing regulations, rights and contracts for national team competitions (indoor and beach handball); EHF EURO ticketing; merchandising and brand management.

Making an application



Applications should be made in writing in English including a current CV and a covering letter stating why you would like to apply for the position; send your application to application@eurohandball.com.

Further information

Immediate start

Full-time/40 hours per week

Location: Hoffingergasse 18, 1120 Vienna, Austria

Payment: €1100 gross/monthly