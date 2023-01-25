Job opening: Marketing Internship

Job opening: Marketing InternshipThe European Handball Federation has a vacancy for an intern working in the Business Development and Marketing Department.
The European Handball Federation has a vacancy for an intern with an immediate start, for a time period through to mid-August 2023. The role is based in the EHF Office in Vienna, working in the Business Development and Marketing Department.
The successful candidate will be involved in a range of different projects and areas of the federation’s business with a focus on marketing topics both within the department and the EHF as a whole.
Tasks will include assisting with the implementation of marketing campaigns for major events including and Men’s EHF EURO 2024 and EHF Beach Handball EURO 2023, production of reports and sales presentations, market research, maintenance of marketing databases and assisting with the organisation of events.
The role provides an opportunity to obtain a first-hand insight into marketing for major sport events and the work of a leading European sports federation.
A good level of spoken and written English is required for the position, with a working knowledge of German an advantage.
Tasks
- assisting with the coordination of marketing campaigns for major events
- producing presentations and reports using MS Powerpoint
- market research and maintenance of marketing and media databases
- coordination of match schedules for the EHF’s OTT streaming platform
- event organisation
Profile
- background in or studying business, marketing, sports management or a similar subject
- highly organised with a structured approach to work
- willingness to learn, show initiative and get involved in projects
- team player, also able to work on own initiative
- excellent communication skills in English, working knowledge of German an advantage
- handball experience, knowledge of the sport and/or interest in sports business
About the EHF
The EHF is the umbrella organisation for handball in Europe and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria. The federation and its subsidiary, EHF Marketing GmbH, are responsible for a wide range of activities including the organisation of events, and major competitions such as the EHF EURO and the EHF Champions League as well as grassroots development, marketing and sponsorship. Further information can be found at: eurohandball.com.
About the EHF Business Development and Marketing Department
The Business Development and Marketing Department works across numerous areas of the federation’s business and is responsible for CRM and digital marketing; managing the federation’s partners; implementation of marketing regulations, rights and contracts for national team competitions (indoor and beach handball); EHF EURO ticketing; merchandising and brand management.
Making an application
Applications should be made in writing in English including a current CV and a covering letter stating why you would like to apply for the position; send your application to application@eurohandball.com.
Further information
Immediate start
Full-time/40 hours per week
Location: Hoffingergasse 18, 1120 Vienna, Austria
Payment: €1100 gross/monthly