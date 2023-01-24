This is me: Anja Althaus

Looking back, Beijing were the best days of my handball life. Ten years later, my active handball life came to an end, winning my third Champions League trophy with Györ. And I had a plan for my future, as I had agreed with EHF to become Women’s Champions League ambassador, so I switched from being a player to being a kind of media person. It was my job to push the Women’s Champions League on social media and to travel to matches to do interviews with players.

Funny enough, my first jobs were at Hungary, first at FTC, then at Györ. It was strange to come to Györ to interview those players I had played with some weeks ago. I had given many interviews before as a player, but first it felt strange to stand on the other side of the microphone – as I talked and talked and talked. And sometimes my tongue was quicker than my brain.

But like in handball, it was matter of experience and training. It got better and easier for me from week to week. I feel so honoured that EHF gave me the chance to do this job, which after one season turned from ambassador to “Face of the Women’s Champions League” alongside my colleagues Marcus and Hannah. And I work as commentator for several matches like in EHF Twitch shows. I love it to be such close to players and teams.

2019 was my first EHF FINAL4 in my new role, and it very strange and emotional. After Györ had won the trophy, I went to the dressing room to interview some players - and when I had left the dressing room, I started crying. I was so emotional. One year ago, I was standing there, celebrating, taking pictures - now I had finally understood that my career was over. It was a mad, crazy, terrifying and emotional moment to recognize that a new chapter of my life had begun. You need some time to realize that it is over.

Another part of my after-handball-career is a project I really love from my heart: “Respect your talent”. When I was a young player I would have loved to be part of this programme to learn from experienced stars, what is important for your career, away from handball. How to communicate, what to eat, how to prevent injuries, how to deal with setbacks – all those things are part of the EHF project, and I am proud to be one of the project ambassadors alongside other world stars such as Ivano Balic or Viktor Tomas. I like to share my knowledge and my experience with young players and I like to stay connected with this next generation and to see how they develop. I remember a course in Georgia, when a shy girl came to me and told me that she continued playing handball only because of my lesson in the “Respect your talent” programme.