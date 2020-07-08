Job opening: Social Media Specialist

The European Handball Federation is looking for a social media specialist, based out of its headquarters in Vienna, Austria, starting in September 2020.

Working across the sport’s top competitions including the EHF Champions League Men, DELO EHF Champions League, the EHF European League and the EHF EURO national team events, this is an exciting opportunity for an experienced social media expert to drive further growth in the federation’s fan base.

After passing the 1 million followers bar across all its social media channels, the EHF have the ambitious plans to grow its community by offering the most attractive digital team sports coverage.

On 1 July, the EHF and its marketing subsidiary, EHF Marketing GmbH, announced the launch of a 360 degree digital strategy that will take the sport into a new era, also marking the official start of its 10-year exclusive media and marketing partnership with Infront and DAZN Group.

A new digital ecosystem to amplify the reach and awareness of handball has been launched across all platforms including TV, OTT, digital and social media. Online, a new content platform, 'Home of Handball', will provide a one-stop shop for the best handball content from the continent. This is complemented on social media with dedicated 'Home of Handball' channels.

The successful candidate will involve managing the EHF’s communities across the federation’s new digital ecosystem. With an emphasis on the EHF’s club competitions, he/she will manage the social media channels on a day-to-day basis and work to develop new ideas to engage and grow the fan base.

The role will also involve working with external agencies, i.e. DAZN’s dedicated handball digital production team based in Madrid, to create compelling content (video/graphics) for publication on EHF channels as well as the implementation of sponsor and partner campaigns.

Other key aspects include moderating conversations, and also tracking and monitoring analytics to maximise performance across campaigns and channels.

This is a full-time position based at the EHF Office in Vienna. The role will involve working at major international handball events including the EHF FINAL4s, and EHF EURO final tournaments.

Key responsibilities:

Manage EHF's social media campaigns and day-to-day activities

Develop and moderate communication and interaction with/between fans across all platforms

Create engaging campaigns and content (incl. text, graphics and video) on own initiative and together with external agencies

Use analytics and reporting to optimise planning and scheduling of content

Deal with crisis communication across social media channels

Contribute to the development of a long-term social media strategy

Additional tasks as required within the EHF Media & Communications department

Person specification:

Minimum 2 years’ previous publishing content to major brand social media channels and community management

Extensive knowledge and experience of working with digital content and all major social media platforms.

Excellent understanding of how to communicate through social media to reach and engage with audiences

Experience and understanding of analytics and reporting to develop insights and maximise performance

Excellent written and spoken English, as well as an understanding of how to use the right words at the right time and the correct tone of voice

Familiarity with internet trends, content formats and language

Interest in digital innovation and new technology

An eye for creative content generation, including video editing, with a strong command of the Adobe Suite (or similar) products, i.e. Photoshop, Premiere, Illustrator etc.

Structured and well-organised person with strong team spirit.

Passion for sport essential; knowledge of handball and the EHF’s top competitions also an advantage

Ability to speak German also an advantage

Willingness to relocate to Vienna, Austria

About the EHF

The EHF is the umbrella organisation for handball in Europe and has 50 member federations. Its tasks include the organisation and management of high-profile handball competitions such as the EHF Champions League, DELO EHF Champions League and the EHF EURO events. The federation’s diverse range of responsibilities also include managing player transfers, development and education programmes as well as the promotion of additional forms of the game including beach handball and wheelchair handball. 60 members of staff work at the EHF headquarters in Vienna, which is home to both the EHF and its marketing arm, EHF Marketing GmbH. More information at www.eurohandball.com

Applying for the position

To apply, send your current CV and a covering/motivation letter in English explaining why you would like to work for the EHF and what you feel that you can bring to the role by email to:

application@eurohandball.com

The position is full-time (40 hours per week) and is based at the EHF Office in Vienna. Minimum payment €35,000 p.a., negotiable depending on previous experience and educational background.