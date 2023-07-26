Playing times set for early EHF Champions League rounds

Last year's runners-up in both competitions will get things underway. On the women's side, FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria host Metz Handball in the Erd Arena on Saturday 9 September at 16:00 CEST; while in the men's tournament, Barlinek Industria Kielce welcome Aalborg Håndbold on Wednesday 13 September at 18:45 CEST.

The 10,000-seater Sud de France Arena will play host to an EHF Champions League match for the first time in 18 months on Wednesday 13 September at 20:45 CEST when 2018 champions Montpellier HB make their return to the competition. They host record champions, last season's third-placed side Barça, in the first round.

Barça's first home match will be a repeat of the 2022/23 semi-final against eventual winners SC Magdeburg, set to be played at the Palau Blaugrana at 20:45 CEST on Thursday 21 September.

Orlen Wisla Plock earned their place in last season's play-offs with a one-goal win against FC Porto in the last group phase match of the season. The two sides meet again in round 1 of the new season, again in Porto, at 20:45 CEST on Thursday 14 September.

Champions League debutants Kolstad Handball of Norway are due to play their first home match on Thursday 21 September at 18:45 CEST against Kielce at the 8,600-seater Trondheim Spektrum.

Round 1 of the EHF Champions League Women sees a Scandinavian derby between the reigning EHF European League Women champions Ikast Handbold and Champions League title-holders Vipers Kristiansand. Ikast host the match at the IBF Arena on Saturday 9 September at 16:00 CEST.

The repeat of the 2023 final between Vipers and FTC takes place in Norway on Saturday 16 September at 18:00 CEST, in round 2.

The Audi Arena in Györ should be full on Saturday 16 September at 16:00 CEST, when Györi Audi ETO KC welcome fellow Hungarians DVSC Schaeffler.

Meanwhile handball fans in Bucharest have plenty to look forward to in the first three rounds - particularly in round 3. CSM Bucuresti host Odense Håndbold at 18:00 CEST on Saturday 9 September and Györ at 16:00 CEST on Sunday 24 September. Local rivals CS Rapid Bucuresti play Champions League newcomers MKS Zaglebie Lubin at 16:00 CEST on Saturday 16 September, and follow up with a second consecutive home match against Ikast at 16:00 CEST on Saturday 23 September.

For the full Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2023/24 match schedule, click here. For the EHF Champions League Women, click here.