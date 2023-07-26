Playing times set for early EHF Champions League rounds
A series of exciting matches will set the tone for this season's Machineseeker EHF Champions League and EHF Champions League Women, with playing times now set for the first four rounds of Europe's premium competition.
Last year's runners-up in both competitions will get things underway. On the women's side, FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria host Metz Handball in the Erd Arena on Saturday 9 September at 16:00 CEST; while in the men's tournament, Barlinek Industria Kielce welcome Aalborg Håndbold on Wednesday 13 September at 18:45 CEST.
The 10,000-seater Sud de France Arena will play host to an EHF Champions League match for the first time in 18 months on Wednesday 13 September at 20:45 CEST when 2018 champions Montpellier HB make their return to the competition. They host record champions, last season's third-placed side Barça, in the first round.
Barça's first home match will be a repeat of the 2022/23 semi-final against eventual winners SC Magdeburg, set to be played at the Palau Blaugrana at 20:45 CEST on Thursday 21 September.
Orlen Wisla Plock earned their place in last season's play-offs with a one-goal win against FC Porto in the last group phase match of the season. The two sides meet again in round 1 of the new season, again in Porto, at 20:45 CEST on Thursday 14 September.
Champions League debutants Kolstad Handball of Norway are due to play their first home match on Thursday 21 September at 18:45 CEST against Kielce at the 8,600-seater Trondheim Spektrum.
Round 1 of the EHF Champions League Women sees a Scandinavian derby between the reigning EHF European League Women champions Ikast Handbold and Champions League title-holders Vipers Kristiansand. Ikast host the match at the IBF Arena on Saturday 9 September at 16:00 CEST.
The repeat of the 2023 final between Vipers and FTC takes place in Norway on Saturday 16 September at 18:00 CEST, in round 2.
The Audi Arena in Györ should be full on Saturday 16 September at 16:00 CEST, when Györi Audi ETO KC welcome fellow Hungarians DVSC Schaeffler.
Meanwhile handball fans in Bucharest have plenty to look forward to in the first three rounds - particularly in round 3. CSM Bucuresti host Odense Håndbold at 18:00 CEST on Saturday 9 September and Györ at 16:00 CEST on Sunday 24 September. Local rivals CS Rapid Bucuresti play Champions League newcomers MKS Zaglebie Lubin at 16:00 CEST on Saturday 16 September, and follow up with a second consecutive home match against Ikast at 16:00 CEST on Saturday 23 September.
For the full Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2023/24 match schedule, click here. For the EHF Champions League Women, click here.
Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2023/24
Round 1
Wednesday 13 September 2023
18:45 CEST: Barlinek Industria Kielce vs Aalborg Håndbold / HC Eurofarm Pelister vs Kolstad Handball
20:45 CEST: Montpellier HB vs Barça / GOG vs RK Celje Pivovarna Lasko
Thursday 14 September 2023
18:45 CEST: OTP-Bank Pick Szeged vs Paris Saint-Germain HB
20:45 CEST: FC Porto vs Orlen Wisla Plock / SC Magdeburg vs Telekom Veszprém HC
Time TBC: HC Zagreb vs THW Kiel
Round 2
Wednesday 20 September 2023
18:45 CEST: RK Celje Pivovarna Lasko vs FC Porto / Orlen Wisla Plock vs GOG
20:45 CEST: Aalborg Håndbold vs HC Eurofarm Pelister
Thursday 21 September 2023
18:45 CEST: Paris Saint-Germain HB vs HC Zagreb / THW Kiel vs OTP-Bank Pick Szeged / Kolstad Handball vs Barlinek Industria Kielce
20:45 CEST: Telekom Veszprém vs Montpellier HB / Barça vs SC Magdeburg
Round 3
Wednesday 27 September 2023
18:45 CEST: OTP-Bank Pick Szeged vs Aalborg Håndbold / Barlinek Industria Kielce vs Paris Saint-Germain HB
20:45 CEST: SC Magdeburg vs RK Celje Pivovarna Lasko
Thursday 28 September 2023
18:45 CEST: HC Zagreb vs Kolstad Handball / GOG vs Telekom Veszprém HC
20:45 CEST: HC Eurofarm Pelister vs THW Kiel / FC Porto vs Barça / Montpellier HB vs Orlen Wisla Plock
Round 4
Wednesday 11 October 2023
18:45 CEST: RK Celje Pivovarna Lasko vs Montpellier HB / Telekom Veszprém HC vs FC Porto
20:45 CEST: THW Kiel vs Barlinek Industria Kielce
Thursday 12 October 2023
18:45 CEST: HC Zagreb vs Aalborg Håndbold / Kolstad Handball vs OTP-Bank Pick Szeged
20:45 CEST: Paris Saint-Germain HB vs HC Eurofarm Pelister / Orlen Wisla Plock vs SC Magdeburg / Barça vs GOG
EHF Champions League Women 2023/24
Round 1
Saturday 9 September
16:00 CEST: FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria vs Metz Handball / Ikast Handbold vs Vipers Kristiansand
18:00 CEST: CSM Bucuresti vs Odense Håndbold / DVSC Schaeffler vs IK Sävehof / MKS Zaglebie Lubin vs Krim Mercator Ljubljana
Sunday 10 September
14:00 CEST: WHC Buducnost BEMAX vs SG BBM Bietigheim
16:00 CEST: Brest Bretagne Handball vs Györi Audi ETO KC / Team Esbjerg vs CS Rapid Bucuresti
Round 2
Saturday 16 September
16:00 CEST: Györi Audi ETO KC vs DVSC Schaeffler / IK Sävehof vs Brest Bretagne Handball / CS Rapid Bucuresti vs MKS Zaglebie Lubin
18:00 CEST: Odense Håndbold vs WHC Buducnost BEMAX / Vipers Kristiansand vs FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria
Sunday 17 September
14:00 CEST: Krim Mercator Ljubljana vs Team Esbjerg / SG BBM Bietigheim vs CSM Bucuresti
16:00 CEST: Metz Handball vs Ikast Handbold
Round 3
Saturday 23 September
16:00 CEST: DVSC Schaeffler vs SG BBM Bietigheim / CS Rapid Bucuresti vs Ikast Handbold
18:00 CEST: Team Esbjerg vs Metz Handball / MKS Zaglebie Lubin vs Vipers Kristiansand / Krim Mercator Ljubljana vs FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria
Sunday 24 September
14:00 CEST: WHC Buducnost BEMAX vs IK Sävehof
16:00 CEST: CSM Bucuresti vs Györi Audi ETO KC / Brest Bretagne Handball vs Odense Håndbold
Round 4
Saturday 30 September
16:00 CEST: Odense Håndbold vs DVSC Schaeffler
18:00 CEST: Metz Handball vs MKS Zaglebie Lubin / Vipers Kristiansand vs Team Esbjerg / FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria vs CS Rapid Bucuresti
Sunday 1 October
14:00 CEST: IK Sävehof vs CSM Bucuresti / SG BBM Bietigheim vs Brest Bretagne Handball
16:00 CEST: Györi Audi ETO KC vs WHC Buducnost BEMAX / Ikast Handball vs Krim Mercator Ljubljana
Photos © Axel Heimken & Uros Hocevar / kolektiff