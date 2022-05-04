Job vacancy: Beach Handball Coordinator

Job vacancy: Beach Handball CoordinatorThe EHF is looking to recruit a ‘Beach Handball Coordinator’ to support the Beach Handball unit of the EHF's Competitions Department.
The European Handball Federation (EHF) is the organisation that oversees 50 National and two Associated Federations across Europe and is intrinsically recognised by the International Handball Federation (IHF). The EHF is dedicated to the organisation and management of prominent handball competitions that today are crowned by the EHF EURO events for national teams and the EHF Champions League for club teams. The scope of duties exceeds the arrangement of events, the EHF is dedicated to the development of the game from grassroots development and education to top-level events.
A recruitment process has begun to expand the beach handball team within the organisation.
Job Description
The Beach Handball Coordinator is responsible for the support and administration of the European Beach Handball Tour (ebt) and is involved in the organisation of all other beach handball events and projects. The role includes the active development of procedures and guidelines for competitions, support with all beach handball tasks and projects, and presence on-site for events and related activities.
Key duties and responsibilities
- Entire administration and troubleshooting during the ebt season
- Event preparation and management on-site
- Online testing administration and implementation of the eLearning portal
- Development programme support
- Further development and implementation of marketing and event organisation standards
- Beach Commission meetings
- Beach Handball development webinars
- Development of media campaign with EHF Media & Communications department
- Managing and storing the equipment for EHF Officials
- Additional tasks/projects as assigned by the Chief Sports Officer (CSO) or Beach Handball Manager
- Attend and participate in seminars and meetings as requested by the CSO
Experience
- Administration and organisation experience
- Aptitude for constructing presentations/documentation
- Knowledge of handball and beach handball
- Previous experience in international sports event organisation
Hard Skills
- Proficiency using the Microsoft Office Suite
- Fluency in written and spoken English
Soft Skills
- Ability to multitask efficiently and work under pressure
- Stress resistant and solution-orientated
- Team spirit and a willingness to go the extra mile
- Additional languages
Application
Are you a proactive individual interested in an exciting international career? The European Handball Federation invites you to submit your CV and cover letter in English to: application@eurohandball.com. Applicants shall be able and willing to work weekends and/or travel regularly and over periods of up to three weeks.
- Location: Vienna, Austria
- Contract: Full Time - Permanent
- Department: Competitions – Beach Handball Unit
- Reporting to: Beach Handball Manager
- Starting Salary: EUR 40000 yearly gross (negotiable)
- Start Date: Immediately