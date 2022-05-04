Job vacancy: Beach Handball Coordinator

The European Handball Federation (EHF) is the organisation that oversees 50 National and two Associated Federations across Europe and is intrinsically recognised by the International Handball Federation (IHF). The EHF is dedicated to the organisation and management of prominent handball competitions that today are crowned by the EHF EURO events for national teams and the EHF Champions League for club teams. The scope of duties exceeds the arrangement of events, the EHF is dedicated to the development of the game from grassroots development and education to top-level events.

A recruitment process has begun to expand the beach handball team within the organisation.

Job Description

The Beach Handball Coordinator is responsible for the support and administration of the European Beach Handball Tour (ebt) and is involved in the organisation of all other beach handball events and projects. The role includes the active development of procedures and guidelines for competitions, support with all beach handball tasks and projects, and presence on-site for events and related activities.

Key duties and responsibilities

Entire administration and troubleshooting during the ebt season

Event preparation and management on-site

Online testing administration and implementation of the eLearning portal

Development programme support

Further development and implementation of marketing and event organisation standards

Beach Commission meetings

Beach Handball development webinars

Development of media campaign with EHF Media & Communications department

Managing and storing the equipment for EHF Officials

Additional tasks/projects as assigned by the Chief Sports Officer (CSO) or Beach Handball Manager

Attend and participate in seminars and meetings as requested by the CSO

Experience

Administration and organisation experience

Aptitude for constructing presentations/documentation

Knowledge of handball and beach handball

Previous experience in international sports event organisation

Hard Skills

Proficiency using the Microsoft Office Suite

Fluency in written and spoken English

Soft Skills

Ability to multitask efficiently and work under pressure

Stress resistant and solution-orientated

Team spirit and a willingness to go the extra mile

Additional languages

Full job description

Application

Are you a proactive individual interested in an exciting international career? The European Handball Federation invites you to submit your CV and cover letter in English to: application@eurohandball.com. Applicants shall be able and willing to work weekends and/or travel regularly and over periods of up to three weeks.