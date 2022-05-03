Plock cruise to their second EHF Finals

Orlen Wisla Plock have left no doubt on Tuesday which team were going to proceed to the EHF Finals 2022. After winning the first leg 33:31 last week, the Polish side added a 35:22 win over Kadetten Schaffhausen in the return leg of the EHF European League quarter-finals.

The win marked the 11th straight unbeaten match for Plock in the competition.

Plock join titleholders SC Magdeburg as the two teams that return to the EHF Finals after their participation in the inaugural event in 2020/21.

Orlen Wisla Plock (POL) vs Kadetten Schaffhausen (SUI) 35:22 (17:11) – Plock win 68:53 on agg.

last season Plock won their quarter-final tie by just two goals (against GOG), this season the aggregate margin is 15 goals

scoring five times in the first 16 minutes – and a leading eight times in total – Croatian wing Lovro Mihic was instrumental in Plock's early 12:7 lead

the hosts could have had an even bigger lead than 17:11 at the break as Kadetten goalkeeper Kristian Pilipovic impressed with several great saves

on the other end of the court, Plock did not have problems to stop Kadetten’s attack; only Joan Cañellas stood out for the visitors with five goals

Plock's advantage reached double digits for the first time at 26:16

Niko Mindegia is dishing up assist after assist so far... @SPRWisla #ehfel pic.twitter.com/WeFVZUB0Mt — EHF European League (@ehfel_official) May 3, 2022

Plock benefit from variety of scorers in their squad

In contrast to Kadetten, and many earlier EHF European League opponents this season, Plock can count on a huge number of strong shooters in their well-balanced squad. No matter from which position, the Polish side is always dangerous in attack.

Their back court axis with Russian duo Mark Sergej Kosorotov and Dmitrii Zhitnikov or Tin Lucin or Zoltan Szita, the wings Michal Daszek, Przemyislav Krajewski, Lovro Mihic or line player Sergio Abel; all have scored more than 30 goals so far. Plock have a wide and international experienced squad, while most opponents have to focus on one or two leading scorers.