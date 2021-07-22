Job vacancy: Brand Manager

The European Handball Federation (EHF) is the organisation that oversees 50 national and two associated federations across Europe and is recognised by the International Handball Federation (IHF). The EHF is dedicated to the organisation and management of prominent handball competitions that today are crowned by the EHF EURO events for national teams and the EHF Champions League for club teams. The scope of duties exceeds the arrangement of events, the EHF is dedicated to the development of the game from grassroots and education to top-level events.

The recruitment process to expand the team has begun as the EHF is looking to strengthen its Business Development and Marketing department by appointing a Brand Manager.

The role

The EHF Brand Manager position is a newly created role within the Business Development & Marketing Department. The successful candidate will be responsible for developing the strategic positioning of the EHF umbrella brand and sub-brands (including EHF EURO, beach handball and younger age category events) on international sports marketing.

With a background in marketing/brand and corporate design, the EHF Brand Manager will also be charged with ensuring brand consistency across all aspects of the federation’s work, the development and implementation of brand design guidelines as well as the creation of brand assets and marketing materials.

The role will involve working as part of the Business Development team, across the different departments of the EHF and with external organisations, freelancers and agencies.

EHF Business Development & Marketing

The Business Development & Marketing Department was established in September 2019 and is charged with the strategic growth of the sport and the federation, whether this be increasing revenue, number of fans or attracting more players and officials.

The department works on numerous areas of the federation’s business including CRM strategy, digital campaigning, key account management of EHF partners, marketing implementation, ticketing, merchandising, brand and coordination of the EHF’s long-term commercial partnership with Infront Sports and Media and DAZN Group.

Key duties and responsibilities

Develop the strategic positioning of the EHF brand and its national team competition sub-brands

Drive brand consistency across all touchpoints and areas of the federation’s work

Be the central contact for brand topics, ensuring the correct implementation of corporate design

Provide creative inputs and coordinate design requirements for marketing campaigns

Create brand assets and marketing materials, working on own initiative, with the EHF in-house corporate designer as well as external agencies/freelancers

Contribute to the creation of design concepts and guidelines for major international events

Promote the EHF brand and provide training and support to staff, officials and stakeholders

Maintenance of the online EHF Design Guide, ensuring all brand assets available and up to date

Key competencies

Comprehensive understanding of brand and brand development processes

Flair for marketing and corporate design

Strong skills in design software specifically Adobe InDesign and Photoshop

Proficiency using Microsoft Office suite

Fluency in spoken and written English essential

Fluency in German an advantage

Ability to multitask, stress-resistant and solution-orientated

Effective interpersonal communication and coordination skills

Team spirit and a willingness to go the extra mile

Experience

3-5 years working in a similar position in an international sport environment

Degree in marketing with a focus on brand/corporate design

Experience of working with external agencies incl. providing briefings and project management

Previous experience of working on digital marketing campaigns an advantage

Knowledge of handball and/or experience of working in an international sports environment

Application

Are you a proactive individual interested in an exciting international career? The European Handball Federation invites you to submit your CV and covering letter in English as well as examples of previous work/projects to: application@eurohandball.com by Friday, 13 August at 12:00 hrs.

This is a full-time position (40 hours) working at the EHF Office in Vienna, with a start date of 1 September 2021. Applicants shall be able and willing to travel regularly and over periods of up to three weeks as required. The starting (negotiable) gross salary is EUR 45.000 per annum.