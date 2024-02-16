20240203

Zaadi hungry for more as Odense clash dictates CSM’s future

EHF Logo 100
European Handball Federation
16 February 2024, 10:30

With the France women’s national team, Grace Zaadi has done it all. The centre back has been a cornerstone for “Les Bleuses”, winning the EHF EURO, the World Championship and the Olympic Games. Yet at club level, she has been at the EHF FINAL4 only twice, with Metz Handball.

Always hungry for more, Zaadi aims for another trip to Budapest, in her final season at CSM Bucuresti, the club she has played for for the last two seasons. For CSM, a return to the EHF FINAL4 is big on their list of priorities, too, as the Romanian powerhouse failed to make the cut in the past four seasons.

“This season has been a bit different for us than the previous one. Back then, we had an amazing group phase, went directly to the quarter-finals, but we were stopped by Esbjerg. Now, we had some difficult moments, but we still can make it to the quarter-finals, which is amazing, because two weeks ago, we had no chance,” says Zaadi.

Indeed, with two wins in the last two rounds against Györi Audi ETO KC and SG BBM Bietigheim, CSM control their own destiny; win the last Match of the Week in the group phase against Odense on Sunday, and the Romanian champions will be one of four teams going directly to the last eight.

Lose, and they will go through the play-offs, where anything can happen, especially as the line-up for potential opponents looks quite difficult, with Krim Mercator Ljubljana, FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria and archrivals Rapid Bucuresti eyeing the spots from Group B.

“At this point of the season, when we played so many matches, a break would be nice. Nevertheless, we are ready for anything that can happen and we will be definitely eyeing a win in Odense, because it would boost our morale and we can also secure a quarter-finals berth,” adds the French centre back.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

11022024 CSMBUCURESTI SG BBM BIETIGHEIM 0 (219)

Zaadi herself has not been at 100 per cent this season, missing a large chunk of the group phase of the EHF Champions League Women due to a foot injury. She came back just before the World Championship, where she helped France secure the gold medal. Upon her return to CSM, her performances have been better and better.

The French star was the best player on the court against Györ, scoring eight times. She added three goals against Bietigheim, as form was built slowly but surely, with one eye on maximising her potential when she will be needed the most, in the knock-out phases of the premier European competition.

“Before the World Championship, I did not even know if I will be ready to play. I managed to do that and now I am getting better and better. I still have some pain in my foot, but I am eager to go on the court and help my team secure the needed wins to get to Budapest, which is a personal objective too,” adds the French centre back.

The first hurdle will be the Match of the Week against Odense, a team which rarely concedes losses on their home court, albeit a side which CSM have beaten in all three previous meetings so far, including a 28:24 home win back in September, when Zaadi scored four goals for the Romanian side.

With plenty of experience in the squad, thanks to the likes of Cristina Neagu, Emilie Arntzen and fellow French players Laura Glauser and Laura Flippes, Zaadi knows that CSM can win against any opponent in the EHF Champions League Women, as proven against Györ two weeks ago.

“Of course this experience helps, especially in difficult moments. Because the Champions League is a difficult competition, with teams which can always surprise and provide a great challenge throughout the months we play,” adds Zaadi.

But the French star, as well as her teammates, are definitely motivated to create an easier path for themselves towards a place in the EHF FINAL4 in Budapest, as CSM feel they are due to return, after such a long wait. Indeed, the Romanian side has surprised everybody in 2016, when they won the title in their debut season.

Since that moment, though, despite putting together stellar line-ups, CSM have missed out on the chance to fight for the title. Now, with hungry stars, they definitely are on a shortlist to make it through.

“It is different, because you spend just a few months with the national team and more months with the club, therefore you want good performances there too. For me, it is crucial to be there and win this title too, because it would make me a complete player,” concludes Zaadi.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20240203 Gyor Bucharest Csm 7

Photos © RALUCA MALNASI PHOTO, Györi Audi ETO KC

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Website Friendly Job Opening
Previous Article Job Vacancy: Brand Manager
20240216 ECM L16 Leg 2 Preview
Next Article Thrilling return legs await in Serbia, Austria and Czechia

Latest news

More News