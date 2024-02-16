Zaadi hungry for more as Odense clash dictates CSM’s future

Zaadi herself has not been at 100 per cent this season, missing a large chunk of the group phase of the EHF Champions League Women due to a foot injury. She came back just before the World Championship, where she helped France secure the gold medal. Upon her return to CSM, her performances have been better and better.

The French star was the best player on the court against Györ, scoring eight times. She added three goals against Bietigheim, as form was built slowly but surely, with one eye on maximising her potential when she will be needed the most, in the knock-out phases of the premier European competition.

“Before the World Championship, I did not even know if I will be ready to play. I managed to do that and now I am getting better and better. I still have some pain in my foot, but I am eager to go on the court and help my team secure the needed wins to get to Budapest, which is a personal objective too,” adds the French centre back.

The first hurdle will be the Match of the Week against Odense, a team which rarely concedes losses on their home court, albeit a side which CSM have beaten in all three previous meetings so far, including a 28:24 home win back in September, when Zaadi scored four goals for the Romanian side.

With plenty of experience in the squad, thanks to the likes of Cristina Neagu, Emilie Arntzen and fellow French players Laura Glauser and Laura Flippes, Zaadi knows that CSM can win against any opponent in the EHF Champions League Women, as proven against Györ two weeks ago.

“Of course this experience helps, especially in difficult moments. Because the Champions League is a difficult competition, with teams which can always surprise and provide a great challenge throughout the months we play,” adds Zaadi.

But the French star, as well as her teammates, are definitely motivated to create an easier path for themselves towards a place in the EHF FINAL4 in Budapest, as CSM feel they are due to return, after such a long wait. Indeed, the Romanian side has surprised everybody in 2016, when they won the title in their debut season.

Since that moment, though, despite putting together stellar line-ups, CSM have missed out on the chance to fight for the title. Now, with hungry stars, they definitely are on a shortlist to make it through.

“It is different, because you spend just a few months with the national team and more months with the club, therefore you want good performances there too. For me, it is crucial to be there and win this title too, because it would make me a complete player,” concludes Zaadi.