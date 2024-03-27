20240327

Kielce close to quarter-finals, Zagreb strike back in MOTW

27 March 2024, 22:50

In the opening round of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League play-offs, two former EHF Champions League winners were on the court in away matches. While Industria Kielce took a clear 33:25 win against GOG, Montpellier HB were put to the limit by HC Zagreb – and finally tied 27:27 after a thrilling Match of the Week.

  • the MOTW in Zagreb was a low-scoring defence battle for a long time, but speeded up after the break – and the hosts took a deserved point against Montpellier
  • Montpellier centre back Simonet was awarded Player of the Match, as he was key in the crucial moments and scored six times
  • Andreas Wolff, Alex Dujshebaev and an early 7:0 run paved Kielce’s way to the 33:25 in Denmark
  • the aggregate winners of the GOG vs Kielce play-off will face defending champions SC Magdeburg in the quarter-finals, while Zagreb or Montpellier will play THW Kiel for a spot at the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4
  • the first leg of the play-offs concludes on Thursday as OTP-Bank PICK Szeged host Telekom Veszprém, and Orlen Wisla Plock vs Paris Saint-Germain

PLAY-OFFS, FIRST LEG

GOG (DEN) vs Industria Kielce (POL) 25:33 (10:18)

Last season, GOG eliminated their domestic rivals Aalborg Håndbold with a 32:24 win in the crucial home match. But they were unable to replicate that in the first leg of the play-offs as 2022 and 2023 finalists Industria Kielce took as large a victory. In the first-ever duel between these sides, the visitors were dominant from the 10th minute until the end, and have opened the gates to the quarter-finals.

Two world stars were Kielce’s crucial factors. EHF EURO 2024 All-star goalkeeper Andreas Wolff stood like a wall in the first half, with a save efficiency of over 60 per cent at one point and finishing with 14 saves from 34 shots (41 per cent). Meanwhile, former Champions League winner and two-time EHF EURO champion Alex Dujshebaev was top scorer with nine goals. An early 7:0 run from 3:3 to 10:3 was already decisive and from that moment on, the gap was constantly between six and nine goals. GOG lacked the means to get closer, while Kielce were perfectly adapted to GOG’s style of playing.

20240327 GOG Kielce Nyegaard Quote
They played good defence at the beginning, and we had a hard time finding the solutions. We had good chances but Andreas Wolff was in the game and we lost that period and didn't get the goals. We struggled in the first half and lost some confidence. We found some better chances in the second half but it wasn't enough.
Thomas Brandt Nyegaard
Head coach, GOG
20240327 GOG Kielce Dujshebaev Quote
It's only the first half and we got a good result. It was just the beginning, and it was amazing. We know that GOG's team is amazing, and we need full focus in the 60 minutes at home, and only after the 60 minutes can we be satisfied.
Talant Dujshebaev
Head coach, Industria Kielce
MOTW: HC Zagreb (CRO) vs Montpellier HB (FRA) 27:27 (11:13)

After beating sides such as PSG, Szeged and Kolstad on home ground in the group phase, Zagreb were motivated to continue their successful streak – but began the game with a lot of nerves. The hosts did not score for 11 minutes after 1:1 in the third minute, and could count themselves lucky that Montpellier only netted three times. When Zagreb slowly found their rhythm, the deficit decreased and Zagreb even took the lead several times after the break.

After a 3:0 run to 18:16, Montpellier were in control again, but could not cast off the hosts. Left back Miloš Kos netted in the 58th minute to tie the game and Zagreb had a chance for the lead as Matej Mandic saved the next shot, but Kos’s next goal was disallowed by the referees after an attacking foul. Then Diego Simonet missed the goal too, and received a third suspension after stopping Timur Dibirov’s last counter attack. Kos failed to score the direct free throw from 12 metres, and both sides had a point in their pockets. Now, all starts at zero again next week at Montpellier.

20240327 Zagreb Montpellier Nikolic Quote
We opened the match poorly, but managed to catch the right rhythm moving forward. Some of our players were dealing with some injury issues in the days ahead of this encounter, and I believe that was visible in our performance in the latter part of the game. Of course, we've got a week now to prepare the best we can for what's waiting for us in France, in a game in which we'll be looking to improve in all aspects.
Andrija Nikolic
Head coach, HC Zagreb
20240327 Zagreb Montpellier Canayer Quote
It is extremely challenging to play in front of this crowd here in Zagreb, and I feel like - considering everything we've seen today - we can be satisfied with the final outcome. Obviously, the match could have gone either way in those final few minutes but that wouldn't change much because everything will clearly be decided in a week in Montpellier.
Patrice Canayer
Head coach, Montpellier HB
Main photo © Lau Nielsen

Latest news

