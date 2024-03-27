Kielce close to quarter-finals, Zagreb strike back in MOTW

the MOTW in Zagreb was a low-scoring defence battle for a long time, but speeded up after the break – and the hosts took a deserved point against Montpellier

Montpellier centre back Simonet was awarded Player of the Match, as he was key in the crucial moments and scored six times

Andreas Wolff, Alex Dujshebaev and an early 7:0 run paved Kielce’s way to the 33:25 in Denmark

the aggregate winners of the GOG vs Kielce play-off will face defending champions SC Magdeburg in the quarter-finals, while Zagreb or Montpellier will play THW Kiel for a spot at the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4

the first leg of the play-offs concludes on Thursday as OTP-Bank PICK Szeged host Telekom Veszprém, and Orlen Wisla Plock vs Paris Saint-Germain

PLAY-OFFS, FIRST LEG

GOG (DEN) vs Industria Kielce (POL) 25:33 (10:18)

Last season, GOG eliminated their domestic rivals Aalborg Håndbold with a 32:24 win in the crucial home match. But they were unable to replicate that in the first leg of the play-offs as 2022 and 2023 finalists Industria Kielce took as large a victory. In the first-ever duel between these sides, the visitors were dominant from the 10th minute until the end, and have opened the gates to the quarter-finals.

Two world stars were Kielce’s crucial factors. EHF EURO 2024 All-star goalkeeper Andreas Wolff stood like a wall in the first half, with a save efficiency of over 60 per cent at one point and finishing with 14 saves from 34 shots (41 per cent). Meanwhile, former Champions League winner and two-time EHF EURO champion Alex Dujshebaev was top scorer with nine goals. An early 7:0 run from 3:3 to 10:3 was already decisive and from that moment on, the gap was constantly between six and nine goals. GOG lacked the means to get closer, while Kielce were perfectly adapted to GOG’s style of playing.