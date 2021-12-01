Job vacancy: Digital Project Manager

Does project development, application management and operational support activities in IT could represent an exciting career for you?

The EHF invites you to submit your CV and motivation letter in English or German to: application@eurohandball.com.

Location: Vienna

Contract: Full Time - Permanent

Department: IT

Reporting to: Project and Application Manager of Digital Experience

Starting Salary: EUR 42.000 per Annum (negotiable, overpayment depending on qualifications and experience)

Start Date: to be agreed individually

Job Description

As part of EHF, you will be a valuable member of the IT team in a first step supporting the Project Manager in the digital environment and then gradually taking over responsibility by managing projects related to CRM and online experience.

The portfolio will cover EHF's online channels, the newly implemented CRM and digital marketing tools. We are looking for a quick learner with problem solving skills, with an affinity for IT and logical understanding of processes. We highly appreciate for this role an open-minded personality, with the will to learn and assumen responsibility, but also a person that is willing to give feedback in order to improve processes.

Key duties and responsibilities

Manage and track project(s) within the EHF’s Project Portfolio (e.g. platform expansion, product development, system implementation, ...)

Assist in defining project scope and goals: creation of short- and long-term project plans (including targets, milestones, deadlines, allocation of resources), align with project stakeholders concerning details and deliverables and keep projects aligned with goals and timelines

Communicate with colleagues and internal stakeholders as well as external agencies

Perform the project execution in alignment with your project management colleague and the EHF management team

Support with privacy/security/legal assessments

Maintain system documentation for the duration of assigned project(s)

Coordinate bug fixing as well as change requests and support stakeholders

Requirements

3-7 years of experience as an engineer, business analyst, marketing specialist involved in project management

Digital expertise in web, mobile development or digital campaigning

Interest for emerging digital technology trends

Good understanding of business and functional requirements

Project management skills, knowledge of agile methodologies

Knowledge of third-party applications and platforms as well as integrations

Experience working with and on enterprise B2B APIs is an advantage

Sports industry experience and an interest in team sports are strong advantages

Hard Skills

Familiar with CMS, UX design and/or MarTech systems

Fluent English is required, ideally with the ability to work also in German

Soft Skills

Ability to multitask efficiently and work under pressure

Stress resistant and solution orientated

Team spirit and a willingness to go the extra mile

About the EHF

The European Handball Federation (EHF) is the organisation that oversees 50 national and two associated federations across Europe and is intrinsically recognised by the International Handball Federation (IHF). The EHF is dedicated to the organisation and management of prominent handball competitions that today are crowned by the EHF EURO events for national teams and the EHF Champions League for club teams. The scope of duties exceeds the arrangement of events, the EHF is dedicated to the development of the game from grassroots development and education to top-level events.