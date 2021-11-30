Sporting and Pelister split the spoils in thrilling match

With emotion until the end, the Macedonian side almost always had the advantage during the game thanks to the great intensity and effectiveness of all players. However, the Lions scored the first and the last goal of the match, with Schöngarth putting on the superhero cape when his team needed it most. The German athlete stamped one more point on the account of the Portuguese team.

GROUP D

Sporting CP (POR) vs HC Eurofarm Pelister (MKD) 27:27 (14:16)

• the Portuguese side scored the first goal of the game, but then was never in front again

• Márton Székely collected eight saves during the game

• Reinier Taboada scored seven goals for Eurofarm Pelister, Schöngarth scored six times for Sporting CP

• The 7x6 dynamic had significant importance in the first half

• Sporting CP remain on top of the group with seven points while Eurofarm are third with six points

Reinier Taboada almost decisive

The Cuban centre back was crucial for his team winning a point in Lisbon. With seven goals and huge offensive imbalances, Reinier Taboada catapulted his team to another level. However, it was not enough to defeat the Lions.