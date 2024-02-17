20240217

Metz in quarter-finals, Ikast win important clash vs Vipers

ER 2842 (1)
EHF / Danijela Vekić
17 February 2024, 20:10

With several results having a significant impact on the teams skipping the play-offs, Saturday’s EHF Champions League Women action delivered plenty of drama.

Metz Handball beat FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria for a second time this season and booked a direct quarter-finals ticket with their 25:24 victory, while a great second-half performance secured Ikast Handbold an important 32:21 win against Vipers Kristiansand. The EHF European League Women 2022/23 champions will go to the quarter-finals if Team Esbjerg lose to Rapid Bucuresti on Sunday.

MKS Zaglebie Lubin ended their EHF Champions League journey without a single point won, as Krim Mercator Ljubljana secured their play-offs spot with a 32:19 win. Meanwhile, with their play-offs spot already booked, SG BBM Bietigheim outclassed WHC Buducnost BEMAX 34:16.

  • Kelly Dulfer and Gabriela Moreschi were Bietigheim's fulcrum in a more than convincing win against Buducnost. Left back Dulfer netted nine times and the goalkeeper had 18 saves at 58 per cent save efficiency
  •  Metz secured their second direct quarter-final spot and fourth consecutive quarter-finals appearance after a narrow win against FTC
  • goalkeepers Hatadou Sako and Kinga Janurik had a stellar performance, saving 17 and 18 times respectively, both above 40 per cent save efficiency
  • Emma Lindqvist's six goals with the addition of five from each of Stine Skogrand, Sarah Iversen and Emma Friis secured an important win for Ikast, whose fate now rests on Sunday’s game between Rapid and Esbjerg
  • Pauletta Foppa shone for Brest as her sixth and final goal secured a draw against Györi Audi ETO KC
  • Krim had an easy Saturday evening in Ljubljana, locking in their play-offs spot with Daria Dimitrieva's nine-goal outing

GROUP A

SG BBM Bietigheim (GER) vs WHC Buducnost BEMAX (MNE) 34:16 (19:7)

Bietigheim closed the group phase on a high ahead of the play-offs, inflicting Buducnost their 11th defeat this season. The home team had a blistering start and spurred a 7:0 run between the fifth and 14th minute, leaving Buducnost helpless. Head coach Bojana Popovic tried to shake things up with a time-out, pointing out they needed to be more aggressive in defence, but nothing could help the Montenegrin side get back on track. Nothing changed in the second half as Bietigheim stretched their lead more and more with each attack. All 11 field players scored at least once with Gabriela Moreschi showing great moves between the posts. Seven goals at half-time was Buducnost's lowest number of goals scored in the first 30 minutes this season, and their final tally of 16 was the lowest in 11 years.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20240217 Bietigheim Buducnost Vestergaard Quote
We played our best game since the break in December. We are super proud today and have reached the level we want today.
Jakob Vestergaard
Head coach, SG BBM Bietigheim
20240217 Bieitigheim Buducnost Giegerich Quote
We are very disappointed. We showed a completely different face than we would have liked. We had no luck in attack and were extremely unsure.
Ann-Cathrin Giegerich
Goalkeeper, WHC Buducnost BEMAX

Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) vs Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA) 32:32 (18:18)

Brest started with good momentum, but Sandra Toft in Györ's goal hampered their chances to make a difference. The teams were locked for 16 minutes before Valeriia Maslova took Brest into the first two-goal lead of the night. Strong defences and fast pace from both teams produced a plethora of goals in the first half, but the game was slower in the second half. While it was the Hungarian side that came on top with a three-goal run and good Estelle Nze-Minko performance, Brest were on the hunt. Valeriia Maslova, who netted eight goals in total, set 30:30 just three minutes before the end. It was an important moment for Brest's courage as they finally secured a draw with Pauletta Foppa's buzzer-beater.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20240217 Gyor Brest Nze Minko Quote
It feels like we lost the game. We fought, but the game looked like a rollercoaster. We gave a good team performance throughout the match. We know we have to learn from this draw. We know what our goals are for the season and we can build on them.
Estelle Nze Minko
Centre back, Györi Audi ETO KC
20240217 Gyor Brest Maslova Quote
We played a great match. I'm most happy that we managed to come back at the end of the second half and get a draw. And thanks to my teammates for creating so many situations and scoring so many goals. It was a real team effort and I can be proud of their performance today.
Valeriia Maslova
Right back, Brest Bretagne Handball
20240217 Bietigheim Buducnost 3
Marco Wolf
20240217 Bietigheim Buducnost 2
Marco Wolf
20240217 Bietigheim Buducnost 1
Marco Wolf
20240217 Bietigheim Buducnost 4
Marco Wolf
20240217 Gyor Brest 1
Aniko Kovacs
20240217 Gyor Brest 4
Aniko Kovacs
20240217 Gyor Brest 3
Aniko Kovacs
20240217 Gyor Brest 2
Aniko Kovacs

GROUP B

Metz Handball (FRA) vs FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN) 25:24 (14:9)

Both teams had a lot to play for and it was felt in the game's tempo with a lot of running and trying, but it was Metz who managed to get their hands on a more significant lead when Chloé Valentini's counter attack put them ahead 11:7. Yet, it was the goalkeeping battle that took the spotlight as both Hatadou Sako and Kinga Janurik finished the first half with nine saves. Metz took a six-goal lead early in the second half, but FTC had moments of hope, first cutting the deficit to three and later mounting a comeback in the last five minutes of the game. From 20:25 they came to 24:25 with five seconds on the clock to level. Despite netting five times earlier in the game, Petra Anna Simon failed to score on the buzzer and sent Metz to the quarter-finals. FTC can only earn a play-offs spot if Rapid Bucuresti do not beat Esbjerg on Sunday.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20240217 Metz FTC Mayonnade Quote
Of course, I'm delighted with the result. Everyone now knows that we're playing in the quarter-finals of the EHF Champions League and that's amazing — we've played eight times in a row at this stage of the competition, and it’s quite extraordinary. We're not very happy with the last few minutes of the match, but we just want to enjoy it and be happy for now.
Emmanuel Mayonnade
Head coach, Metz Handball
20240217 Metz FTC Heine Quote
My girls played a great game, they prepared really well and played well. When you come into a very strong arena like this, you need a bit of luck to win. We missed a single goal, so of course we're not satisfied because we needed those points, but I'm still proud of my team.
Allan Heine
Coach, FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria

Krim Mercator Ljubljana (SLO) vs MKS Zaglebie Lubin (POL) 32:19 (18:10)

Krim took the game seriously and beat Lubin to lock in fifth place and the play-offs spot. Daria Dmitrieva and Tamara Mavsar fuelled Krim's attack in a 12:6 lead and the only reason Lubin managed to close the gap in the first half was Barbara Zima's good performance between the posts. However, Krim kept pouncing and with new Dmitrieva goals, they had all but assured victory in their hands. The Slovenian side remained calm and kept the momentum until the last whistle, celebrating the sixth win in the season, worthy of a play-offs spot. The young Polish team, despite closing the European season with all 14 defeats, can take valuable experience for the upcoming seasons.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Vipers Kristiansand (NOR) vs Ikast Handbold (DEN) 31:32 (16:14)

The Scandinavian derby ended in Ikast's favour after the teams traded leads throughout, delivering a real treat for handball fans. Vipers had a slender advantage in the first half, but every time Ikast rebounded. The turning point of the game was when Vipers had a 19:16 lead and Ikast not only found new energy to level but with the help of Emma Friis set their first lead in the game and imposed their rhythm. With Ikast leading 24:21 after 44 minutes, it looked like they would cruise to a win, but Katrin Lunde spoiled the party and with 15 saves altogether, gave an exciting finish to the game. With three minutes to go the teams were level 29:29, before Ikast's right wing Simone Bohme became her team's hero, netting a winning goal near the end and keeping hopes of the quarter-finals spot alive.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20240217 Vipers Ikast Hlavaty Quote
When Ikast changed to seven against six they started to score more goals. We had some attacks where we were a bit ushed, and we missed by some technical faults and gave them these chances. We had the option to keep the ball, but Ikast were one goal better than us today.
Tomás Hlavatý
Head coach, Vipers Kristiansand
20240217 Vipers Ikast Lindqvist Quote
We went all in for the victory, and I’m glad we managed to get it. Now we’ve put some pressure on Team Esbjerg who has to get at least a point tomorrow. I’m happy that we leave here with two points.
Emma Lindqvist
Centre back, Ikast Handbold
20240217 Metz FTC 3
cedosa
20240217 Metz FTC 2
cedosa
20240217 Metz FTC 21
cedosa
20240217 Krim Lubin 5
Kolektiff Images
20240217 Krim Lubin 4
Kolektiff Images
20240217 Krim Lubin 3
Kolektiff Images
20240217 Krim Lubin 2
Kolektiff Images
20240217 Krim Lubin 1
Kolektiff Images
20240217 Vipers Ikast 1
Helge N.Olsen

Main photo © kevincmt

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Eto Brest 42 B
Previous Article LIVE BLOG: Györ share points with Brest, Ikast defeat Vipers

Latest news

More News