Metz in quarter-finals, Ikast win important clash vs Vipers
With several results having a significant impact on the teams skipping the play-offs, Saturday’s EHF Champions League Women action delivered plenty of drama.
We played our best game since the break in December. We are super proud today and have reached the level we want today.
We are very disappointed. We showed a completely different face than we would have liked. We had no luck in attack and were extremely unsure.
It feels like we lost the game. We fought, but the game looked like a rollercoaster. We gave a good team performance throughout the match. We know we have to learn from this draw. We know what our goals are for the season and we can build on them.
We played a great match. I'm most happy that we managed to come back at the end of the second half and get a draw. And thanks to my teammates for creating so many situations and scoring so many goals. It was a real team effort and I can be proud of their performance today.
Of course, I'm delighted with the result. Everyone now knows that we're playing in the quarter-finals of the EHF Champions League and that's amazing — we've played eight times in a row at this stage of the competition, and it’s quite extraordinary. We're not very happy with the last few minutes of the match, but we just want to enjoy it and be happy for now.
My girls played a great game, they prepared really well and played well. When you come into a very strong arena like this, you need a bit of luck to win. We missed a single goal, so of course we're not satisfied because we needed those points, but I'm still proud of my team.
When Ikast changed to seven against six they started to score more goals. We had some attacks where we were a bit ushed, and we missed by some technical faults and gave them these chances. We had the option to keep the ball, but Ikast were one goal better than us today.
We went all in for the victory, and I’m glad we managed to get it. Now we’ve put some pressure on Team Esbjerg who has to get at least a point tomorrow. I’m happy that we leave here with two points.