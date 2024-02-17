Metz Handball beat FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria for a second time this season and booked a direct quarter-finals ticket with their 25:24 victory, while a great second-half performance secured Ikast Handbold an important 32:21 win against Vipers Kristiansand. The EHF European League Women 2022/23 champions will go to the quarter-finals if Team Esbjerg lose to Rapid Bucuresti on Sunday.

MKS Zaglebie Lubin ended their EHF Champions League journey without a single point won, as Krim Mercator Ljubljana secured their play-offs spot with a 32:19 win. Meanwhile, with their play-offs spot already booked, SG BBM Bietigheim outclassed WHC Buducnost BEMAX 34:16.

Kelly Dulfer and Gabriela Moreschi were Bietigheim's fulcrum in a more than convincing win against Buducnost. Left back Dulfer netted nine times and the goalkeeper had 18 saves at 58 per cent save efficiency

Metz secured their second direct quarter-final spot and fourth consecutive quarter-finals appearance after a narrow win against FTC

goalkeepers Hatadou Sako and Kinga Janurik had a stellar performance, saving 17 and 18 times respectively, both above 40 per cent save efficiency

Emma Lindqvist's six goals with the addition of five from each of Stine Skogrand, Sarah Iversen and Emma Friis secured an important win for Ikast, whose fate now rests on Sunday’s game between Rapid and Esbjerg

Pauletta Foppa shone for Brest as her sixth and final goal secured a draw against Györi Audi ETO KC

Krim had an easy Saturday evening in Ljubljana, locking in their play-offs spot with Daria Dimitrieva's nine-goal outing

GROUP A

SG BBM Bietigheim (GER) vs WHC Buducnost BEMAX (MNE) 34:16 (19:7)

Bietigheim closed the group phase on a high ahead of the play-offs, inflicting Buducnost their 11th defeat this season. The home team had a blistering start and spurred a 7:0 run between the fifth and 14th minute, leaving Buducnost helpless. Head coach Bojana Popovic tried to shake things up with a time-out, pointing out they needed to be more aggressive in defence, but nothing could help the Montenegrin side get back on track. Nothing changed in the second half as Bietigheim stretched their lead more and more with each attack. All 11 field players scored at least once with Gabriela Moreschi showing great moves between the posts. Seven goals at half-time was Buducnost's lowest number of goals scored in the first 30 minutes this season, and their final tally of 16 was the lowest in 11 years.