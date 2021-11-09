Job vacancy: Front Office Manager

EHF Marketing is looking for a Front Office Manager to join its team based in Vienna, Austria. Joining us will mean working for the sport of handball in Europe and specifically for the world’s biggest club handball competitions – the EHF Champions League, the EHF European League and the EHF European Cup.

Job specification

Managing the reception of EHF Marketing GmbH including all general reception tasks

Telephone switchboard: answering and forwarding internal and external calls

Receipt, processing and distribution of incoming mail

Preparation and sending of outgoing mail/parcels

Organisational support for day-to-day office operations

Administrative and organisational support for the whole EHFM Team

Administrative and organisational support related to HR

Preparation and post-processing of meetings, including guests service

Office supplies management: inventory control, demand assessment and ordering (incl. price comparison) of office supplies

Administration of EHFM Outlook-Calendar (Office/Events/Meetings)

Coordination and organisation of travels and accommodation for EHFM Team

Preparing documents and presentations for meetings, compiling materials, photocopying, etc.

Preparation and submission of various documents (expenses, daily allowance, etc.)

Key experiences

Completed education of a higher school level

Experience as working in Front Desk/Back Office/HR

Fluent in German and English, other languages an advantage

Excellent communication skills with MS-Office programs

Excellent organisation skills

Good communication skills

Professional appearance and excellent manner

Accurate and independent way of working, solution-oriented, trustworthy and able to work under pressure

Comfortable in a fast paced, changing environment

Work experience in an international environment with different cultures/languages

An interest in or understanding of handball preferred

Further information

Preferred starting date: 1 January 2022

Permanent full-time position, possibility of job sharing

Workplace: Vienna, Austria

Making your application

Applications should be made in writing in English, with a current CV and a covering letter setting out why you would like to apply for the position as the Front Desk Manager.

Applications should be sent by email to:

EHF Marketing GmbH

Nina Kernmayer

application@ehfmarketing.com