Inside the EHF
Job vacancy: Front Office Manager
EHF Marketing is looking for a Front Office Manager to join its team based in Vienna, Austria. Joining us will mean working for the sport of handball in Europe and specifically for the world’s biggest club handball competitions – the EHF Champions League, the EHF European League and the EHF European Cup.
Job specification
- Managing the reception of EHF Marketing GmbH including all general reception tasks
- Telephone switchboard: answering and forwarding internal and external calls
- Receipt, processing and distribution of incoming mail
- Preparation and sending of outgoing mail/parcels
- Organisational support for day-to-day office operations
- Administrative and organisational support for the whole EHFM Team
- Administrative and organisational support related to HR
- Preparation and post-processing of meetings, including guests service
- Office supplies management: inventory control, demand assessment and ordering (incl. price comparison) of office supplies
- Administration of EHFM Outlook-Calendar (Office/Events/Meetings)
- Coordination and organisation of travels and accommodation for EHFM Team
- Preparing documents and presentations for meetings, compiling materials, photocopying, etc.
- Preparation and submission of various documents (expenses, daily allowance, etc.)
Key experiences
- Completed education of a higher school level
- Experience as working in Front Desk/Back Office/HR
- Fluent in German and English, other languages an advantage
- Excellent communication skills with MS-Office programs
- Excellent organisation skills
- Good communication skills
- Professional appearance and excellent manner
- Accurate and independent way of working, solution-oriented, trustworthy and able to work under pressure
- Comfortable in a fast paced, changing environment
- Work experience in an international environment with different cultures/languages
- An interest in or understanding of handball preferred
Further information
- Preferred starting date: 1 January 2022
- Permanent full-time position, possibility of job sharing
- Workplace: Vienna, Austria
Making your application
Applications should be made in writing in English, with a current CV and a covering letter setting out why you would like to apply for the position as the Front Desk Manager.
Applications should be sent by email to:
EHF Marketing GmbH
Nina Kernmayer
application@ehfmarketing.com