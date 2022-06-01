Job vacancy: In-house lawyer

This is an opportunity to work for a major European sports organisation and play a role in the further development of the legal environment of the federation.

The roles within the EHF Legal Department are split in a way that the focus is laid on the one hand on the ‘corporate area’ dealing with contracts, data protection, intellectual property rights, bid condition, regulations implementation, etc. and the ‘institutional area’ dealing primarily with EHF legal system, the jurisdiction and the legislation.

The successful applicant will be responsible for the corporate area within the EHF legal management. This focus describes the main responsibilities, however the involvement in tasks relating to the institutional area will be required. In general, regular legal advice for the different departments will be required and on-site legal service at major handball events may be necessary.

As described, the role will focus on the development of contracts, guidelines, regulations, etc. as well as their analysis and relating consultations. The same holds true for data protection and data protection agreements. Special focus is given to the skills of a candidate to produce legal texts, to find the appropriate reasoning including the necessary quotations.

Skills to adapt to the needs of sports law and sports management are required, this includes frequently changing conditions.

Fluency in English, a flair for writing and experience in sports law and event management are essential for this position. Additional fluency in German is seen as advantage for the position depending on the development within the role, a promotion within our organisation is foreseen.

Key tasks and responsibilities

As an In-house Lawyer, you will report directly to the federation’s senior management. The main tasks are as follows:

Drafting and overseeing the preparation of contracts

Management of data protection law and data protection contracts for the entire organisation including its daughter company

Intellectual property service

Drafting and revising regulations

Legal service to all departments in the organisation

Drafting and revising bid conditions and regulations

Supporting official event

Supporting jurisdiction and legislation

Cooperation with other sports organisations and external law firms

Jurisdiction management

Cooperation with legal bodies and meeting services

You will also be expected to play an active role in optimising and improving the processes and regulations of the EHF.

Key competencies

1-3 years’ experience

Master’s degree in Law (sports specialisation highly appreciated)

Fluent in English (written and spoken)

Willingness to understand the sport ecosystem

Excellent communication and computer skills

Pro-active and creative attitude

Willingness to travel and work according to event schedules

Integrate an existing team

Submitting an application

Applications should be made in writing in English including a current CV and a covering letter stating why you would like to apply for the position; send your application to application@eurohandball.com.

Further information

Preferred starting date: 1 August 2022

Full Time Position

Location: Hoffingergasse 18, 1120 Vienna, Austria

Salary: EUR 40,000 gross per year (negotiable depending on qualification)

Organisation Description

The EHF is the umbrella organisation for Handball in Europe and is located in Vienna’s 12th district. The federation and its marketing subsidiary, i.e. EHF Marketing GmbH, are responsible for a wide range of activities including the organisation of events, major competitions such as the EHF EURO and the EHF Champions Leagues as well as marketing and sponsorship.

With responsibility for the federation’s legal in-house services, our legal team works across all of the EHF’s business units and events on a wide range of tasks. Further information can be found at www.eurohandball.com.