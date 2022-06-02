Job vacancy: Legal Intern

As a legal intern you will support the legal department in all areas including both issues relating to the corporate and institutional area. As an intern in the EHF Legal Department you will work closely together with the EHF In-house Lawyers, and you will report to them.

Key tasks and responsibilities

As a legal intern your key tasks will be as follows:

Provide legal support

Undertake research and legal follow-up

Drafting of documents and decisions

Legal administration and archive

Support legal commissions and commission meetings

Conduct communication to various parties involved

Reply to individual requests

Support the creation of the legal journal

You will also be expected to play an active role in optimising and improving processes. You are encouraged to provide input and give your opinion.

Key competencies

Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Law (sports specialisation highly appreciated)

Fluent in English (written and spoken including legal terminology)

Willingness to understand the sport ecosystem

Proactive and creative attitude

Working in an existing team

Submitting an application

Applications should be made in writing in English including a current CV and a covering letter stating why you would like to apply for the position; send your application to application@eurohandball.com.

Further information

Preferred starting date: 1 August 2022

Full-time Internship

Location: Hoffingergasse 18, 1120 Vienna, Austria

Organisation description

The EHF is the umbrella organisation for handball in Europe and is located in Vienna’s 12th district. The federation and its marketing subsidiary, EHF Marketing GmbH, are responsible for a wide range of activities including the organisation of events, major competitions such as the EHF EURO and the EHF Champions Leagues as well as marketing and sponsorship.

With responsibility for the federation’s legal in-house services, our legal team works across all of the EHF’s business units and events on a wide range of tasks. Further information can be found at www.eurohandball.com.